SOFO’s 37th Annual Summer Gala to Celebrate the Power of the Natural World in Bridgehampton

SOFO Logo Images from the 36th Annual SOFO Summer Gala (2025) (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich) Images from the 36th Annual SOFO Summer Gala (2025) (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich) Images from the 36th Annual SOFO Summer Gala (2025) (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Rob Rich)

Fabien Cousteau, Bernadette Castro, Louise & Stephen Pesce, and Jean Shafiroff will be honored at the July Benefit supporting environmental education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, known as SOFO, will hold its 37th Annual Summer Gala Benefit at the museum in Bridgehampton on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, from 5:30pm to 10:30pm.This year’s gala, themed “Celebrate the Power of Our Natural World: Protecting Our Planet’s Living Waters & Lands,” will support the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center‘s environmental education, museum programming, conservation initiatives and community outreach. The evening will bring together conservation leaders, philanthropists, civic supporters and Hamptons guests for one of the East End’s signature summer benefits.The 2026 honorees include Fabien Cousteau, renowned aquanaut, ocean conservationist and documentary filmmaker; Bernadette Castro, esteemed civic leader and environmental advocate; Louise and Stephen Pesce, devoted supporters of conservation and community initiatives; and Jean Shafiroff, advocate, philanthropist and humanitarian.The evening will begin with a VIP cocktail reception from 5:30pm to 6:45pm, featuring a special tasting menu from acclaimed chefs, restaurants and beverage sponsors.Participating names include Amagansett Wines & Spirits, Bell & Anchor, Channing Daughters Winery, East Hampton Grill, Events by Peter Ambrose, Golden Pear Cafe, Hampton Coffee Company, J.A. Baczewski Monopolowa Gin & Vodka, Kidd Squid Brewing Co., LALO Tequila, LDV at the Maidstone, Lobster Roll/LUNCH, Michael Cinque, Page Sag Harbor, Sen, Shellworks, Shippy’s, Springs Tavern & Grill, Talkhouse Encore, The Palm Restaurant and Wölffer Estate Vineyard.The benefit party will follow from 7:00pm to 10:30pm with dinner, an honoree presentation, a live auction and dancing. Angela LaGreca will serve as special guest auctioneer at the gala.The gala host committee, listed as in formation, includes Erica Noble and Ray Iwanowski, Kim and Greg Lippmann, Mark Masone, Mirella Cameron-Riley, Susan and David Rockefeller, Samriti and Scott Seltzer, and Lisa Tamburini.Gala sponsors include 2026 Hamptons Concours d’Elegance by Rand Luxury, Decco by Party Up Productions, DG Creative Media, Dylan’s Candy Bar, Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, Hampton Coffee Company, National Geographic – Lindblad Expeditions, Russell Mittermeier, Carl Safina & The Safina Center, Something Different Party Rental, Summerhill Landscape and Whitmores (list in formation).Media sponsors include Dan’s Papers, Hamptons Magazine, The Express News Group and James Lane Post, (list in formation).Tickets and tables are available. VIP tables range from $7,500 to $50,000, with individual tickets available at $1,500 for general admission and $2,000 for VIP single tickets.For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.sofo.org/summergala About The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center:The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center is a family-friendly natural history museum in Bridgehampton dedicated to exploration, discovery, environmental education and conservation. Through museum exhibits, programs, field walks, marine education, citizen science and community initiatives, SOFO helps children, families and adults better understand and protect the natural world of the East End and beyond.For further information, please visit: www.sofo.org IG: @sofomuseum | FB: SOFOMuseum | X / T: @sofomuseum

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