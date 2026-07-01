CPW implements additional voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs

July 1, 2026

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Extreme low flow and high water temperature conditions have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to implement an additional full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs until further notice.

Beginning Friday, July 3, a voluntary fishing closure is in place on the Yampa River from the upstream boundary of Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs city limits until further notice.

In addition to the new voluntary fishing closures, the following voluntary and mandatory closures are in place on the Yampa River:

Voluntary fishing closure from the top of the Sarvis Creek State Wildlife Area, about 1.7 miles downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir, downstream through the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) stretch of the river, roughly 3.3 miles downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir.

Mandatory fishing closure remains in effect for the 0.6-mile stretch of the Yampa River from the Stagecoach State Park dam downstream to the lowermost park boundary.

This voluntary fishing closure is separate from the City of Steamboat Springs Yampa River Recreational Closure.

CPW will continue to monitor the Yampa River and other rivers across the state. Due to historic drought conditions this year, CPW expects additional closures in the coming weeks.

Drought Resources

Summertime Drought Management

Visit CPW’s fishing page for more information on summertime drought management, including a current list of closures.

Colorado Drought Resources

Colorado Drought Resources at DNR brings together drought-related resources from across the DNR in one place. Use it to find current water supply information, planning tools, grant and funding opportunities, wildfire and watershed resources, recreation guidance, and information about how Colorado is responding to dry conditions now and planning for a more resilient water future.

Colorado Outdoors podcast: Fishing Colorado in the 2026 Drought

Hear tips from our experts on how to still have a great fishing season across Colorado despite the drought conditions and learn more about CPW’s fisheries management in this new episode.

Anglers: Be a pain in the ANS and clean fishing gear

As an angler, you play a crucial role in protecting Colorado’s waters. Here’s how you can help:

Exploring Colorado Waters

Colorado offers unrivaled opportunities to fish for over 35 species, including both warm and cold-water fish, in some of the most scenic bodies of water. Licensed fishing is permitted on more than 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Those looking for other fishing opportunities this summer can use CPW Fishing Atlas to easily locate prime fishing areas. Whether you're interested in exploring alpine lakes with their cooler waters or seeking warmwater fishing opportunities, Colorado has something to offer for every fishing enthusiast.

# # #