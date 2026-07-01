CPW enacts voluntary afternoon fishing closure on Conejos River

The Conejos River in the San Luis Valley. CPW file photo

MONTE VISTA, Colo. – Effective Thursday, July 2, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will implement a voluntary afternoon fishing closure on the Conejos River from below Platoro Reservoir to Broyles Bridge at County Road D.5. The closure will be in effect from noon to midnight each day until further notice.

During the warm summer months, rivers with unusually low flows can experience wide daily water temperature fluctuations, reaching their maximum temperatures in the late afternoon. By implementing a voluntary half-day closure rather than a full day, anglers can still enjoy time on the water in the morning when water temperatures are suitable without stressing fish in the afternoon.

“We feel it is important to protect the fish populations in the Conejos River from low flows and warm temperatures,” said CPW aquatic biologist Estevan Vigil. “Flows are currently ranging from 6% of historic average flows near Platoro to 9% of historic average flows near Mogote. Because of these low flow conditions, we have decided the voluntary closure should include the Conejos River from Platoro to Broyles Bridge.”

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: See a list of all fishing closures in place in Colorado

District Wildlife Manager Edgar Morales noted stream temperatures reaching 71 degrees on the lower stretches of the river and temperatures hitting 68 degrees at the higher elevations near Platoro, which is unhealthy for cold-water species such as trout. The temperature of the river is highest from noon throughout the rest of the day. Water cools overnight, so fishing only during morning hours will help minimize impacts to trout.

Because of historic drought conditions, the river is also flowing far less than the historic flows. The Conejos is seeing less than 20 cubic feet per second flowing from the reservoir.

“The biggest thing here is that the flows are really low and there has been quite a bit of fishing pressure throughout the entire day on the river,” Morales said. “In the mornings, the water temperatures are good, but once we get to the hotter parts of the day, the temperatures increase pretty rapidly.”

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The Conejos River is a popular fishery in the San Luis Valley, providing angling opportunities for trophy-sized brown and rainbow trout. Tackle is restricted in certain sections of the river. See the special regulations in the Colorado Fishing Brochure.

CPW asks anglers to be part of the solution by adhering to voluntary fishing closures in the hopes of avoiding mandatory closures on desired fisheries throughout the summer.

CPW may enact mandatory fishing closures when any of the following criteria are met:

Daily maximum water temperature exceeds 71 degrees.

Streamflow drops to 50% or less of the daily average.

Fish condition deteriorates, showing visible signs of fungus or stress.

Daily minimum dissolved oxygen levels fall below 6 parts per million.

Water temperatures and river flows fluctuate during the summer, creating dangerous conditions for trout and other fish. When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher or when flows drop below 50% of the average daily flow, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released.

CPW recommends anglers fish early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, CPW advises anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.