Yana Billé-Chung’s 'Till Death' to Make Its Los Angeles Premiere at the 2026 LA Shorts International Film Festival

Poster for 'Till Death' - a short film by Yana Billé-Chung

'Till Death,' a dark comedy by Yana Billé-Chung, premieres at LA Shorts Fest, following critical acclaim from Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase

I wanted to create a story that explores how long we can hold on to the image of being ‘good people’ when no one is watching.” — Yana Billé-Chung

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'Till Death,' the award-winning short film by Yana Billé-Chung, is set to make its Los Angeles premiere at the LA Shorts International Film Festival this month (July 30th - August 12th). The 20-minute dark comedy has already received critical acclaim on the international festival circuit, winning Best Screenwriting and Best Actress at the 2026 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase. It has also been officially selected for highly regarded festivals such as the Silicon Valley African Film Festival, Accra Indie Film Fest, and the Toronto Pan Afrikan Film Festival, among others. It’s slated to be showcased at one of the world’s most prestigious short film festivals based in Hollywood, recognized by the Academy Awards, BAFTA, and the Canadian Screen Awards.About the Film'Till Death' is a darkly comedic exploration of love, ambition, and the fragility of human nature. The story follows a young couple who purchase their dream home from an elderly woman at a bargain price - but with one condition: she must live with them until her death. Three years later, with a growing family and mounting tensions, the couple’s seemingly perfect arrangement spirals into chaos as the octogenarian flourishes in their care, driving the wife to the brink of her sanity.Writer and director Yana Billé-Chung explains, “I wanted to create a story that explores how long we can hold on to the image of being ‘good people’ when no one is watching. 'Till Death' is a nuanced and darkly funny study of human fragility, empathy, and the quiet battlegrounds that exist within relationships. Through the lens of two women locked in co-dependence, the film challenges viewers to question their own private impulses and social selves.”Cast and Crew'Till Death' features a talented cast, including Nancy Ma (Bull, Hacks, Barry) as River Daniels, Rosie Lee Hooks, a three-time NAACP Image Award recipient, as Mrs. Campbell and Kieran Roberts (FBI: International, For Life, Me Time) as Alex Daniels.The film was written and directed by Yana Billé-Chung, produced by Martina Lee (Black Boy Joy, Blueberry) and Constance Ejuma (Ben & Ara, Black Panther), and executive produced by Kamron Shariaree and Abbie Chung; with cinematography by Jacki Moonves, editing by Sandrine Isambert, production design by Talal Al Azm and an original score by Karen Martin.About the FilmmakerYana Billé-Chung is an award-winning Cameroonian-American writer, director, and producer whose films have been screened at festivals worldwide, including SXSW and the Venice Circuito Off. A graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, Yana has worked as an assistant to Oscar-nominated showrunner Michael Green (American Gods) and was a writer on the first season of Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai.About the FestivalThe LA Shorts International Film Festival is one of the longest-running short film festivals in the world. Recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, among other prestigious institutions, the festival serves as a qualifying event for Oscarnominations. Celebrating its commitment to showcasing innovative storytelling and emerging talent, LA Shorts attracts filmmakers and audiences from around the globe, making it a premier destination for short films and a launchpad for rising stars in the industry.

Watch the 'Till Death' trailer

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