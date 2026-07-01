Applications Opened July 1 for Wyoming’s Rural Health Transformation Funding

July 1, 2026

CHEYENNE, WY – Today, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced the opening of Requests for Applications (RFAs) for Wyoming’s Rural Health Transformation Program, a major initiative designed to strengthen healthcare access, improve health outcomes, and support innovative solutions for rural communities across the state.

The funding opportunity represents an important step in implementing Wyoming’s vision for transforming rural healthcare through sustainable, locally driven solutions. Organizations are invited to apply for $205 million in funding that supports efforts to ensure basic and emergency healthcare services are available in our rural communities, strengthen the healthcare workforce, invest in technology, leverage Wyoming’s healthy lifestyle, and address other unique challenges facing rural Wyoming communities.

“Wyoming’s citizens shared their priorities for how to allocate and spend these funds,” said Stefan Johansson, Director for the WDH. “We have been honored to work with the Governor, the Legislature, our Congressional delegation and federal partners to help support our public’s priorities. We are excited to begin the next step in this process by soliciting applications for funding.”

Funding supports opportunities in four main categories:

Access to basic emergency care in our small, rural hospitals and ambulance providers

Workforce development and training

Investments in technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of care

Healthy diet and lifestyle investments

Applications will be accepted beginning July 1, 2026. Interested organizations and individuals can find more information on the Rural Health Transformation Program and RFAs by visiting health.wyo.gov

Wyoming’s Rural Health Transformation Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $205,004,742.95 in Budget Period 1, with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The program was authorized under Section 71401 of H.R. 1 (Public Law 119-21), to provide grants totaling $50 billion in federal funding nationwide from Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2026 through FFY 2030.

For more information: Monique McBride Chief Policy & Communication Officer monique.mcbride@wyo.gov