Lone Star Injury Attorneys Promotes Road Safety With Lyft Vouchers for 4th of July

Sugar Land, Texas – Lone Star Injury Attorneys wants to make sure that everyone celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States has a fun and safe 4th of July. That’s why the firm has teamed up with Lyft once again to offer rideshare vouchers to party-goers across the nation.

These rideshare vouchers ensure that anyone celebrating on the 4th of July has alternative and safer means of getting home if they drink more than they plan to. Lone Star Injury Attorneys’ efforts to curb drunk driving accidents are one of many steps the team has taken to give back to the people that the firm serves.

To apply for a Lyft voucher before this year’s 4th of July celebrations, visit Lone Star Injury Attorneys’ website. Each ride pass is worth $15 and limited to one per person. You can claim a voucher before midnight on Thursday, July 3rd.

Please include your full name, email address, and phone number when completing the applicant form found on Lone Star Injury Attorneys’ website. Voucher recipients will receive their ride pass via text message. Applicants from California and Texas may receive priority.

Recipients can use their vouchers to secure a ride through the Lyft app at any time on July 4th through 2 AM on July 5th.

This voucher program is part of Lone Star Injury Attorneys’ larger commitment to safety within the communities it serves. The personal injury lawyers with Lone Star Injury Attorneys want to help curb the number of drunk driving accidents seen on major holidays, including the 4th of July, and are doing their part to offer party-goers safer means of getting home after celebrations.

If you have any questions about the availability of this year’s Lyft vouchers or how to use them, email info@lonestarinjuryattorneys.com.

The personal injury lawyers with Lone Star Injury Attorneys continually commit themselves to advocating for accident victims throughout Texas and California. The firm’s Sugar Land-based team has recovered millions on behalf of its clients in and out of civil court. Victims who turn to Lone Star Injury Attorneys for legal guidance benefit from the firm’s individualized and compassionate representation. The team will not shy away from aggressive legal strategies and can stand up for clients’ rights to compensation, no matter how complex a case seems. Reach out to Lone Star Injury Attorneys today to benefit from the firm’s decades of combined personal injury experience.

Lone Star Injury Attorneys

12808 West Airport Blvd Suite 255F Sugar Land, TX 77478

(832) 346-9585

info@lonestarinjuryattorneys.com

https://lonestarinjuryattorneys.com/

Press Contact : Lone Star Injury Attorneys

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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