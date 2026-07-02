Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers Receives Gold Recognition in Fort Lauderdale Magazine’s 2026 Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers has received Gold recognition for Best Law Firm in Fort Lauderdale Magazine’s 2026 Best of Fort Lauderdale awards.

Founded in October 2013, the firm has spent more than a decade serving injured individuals and families throughout South Florida. During that time, it has grown across the region while remaining focused on being available to clients, answering questions, and helping people understand their options after an accident.

The team is known for its emphasis on communication and responsiveness. Attorneys and staff work to keep clients informed throughout the legal process and encourage people to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible after an accident.

Over the years, the firm has recovered more than $275 million on behalf of clients and built a team with more than 40 years of combined legal experience. Those milestones reflect years of work representing people facing the challenges that often follow a serious injury.

The recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from the South Florida community the firm has served for more than twelve years. The attorneys and staff appreciate the support of clients, referral partners, and community members who have contributed to the firm’s growth over the years.

While the award marks an important achievement, the work continues. Every day, people throughout South Florida reach out looking for answers after an accident, and the team remains committed to being a resource when those questions arise.

Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers represents injured individuals and families throughout South Florida. Founded in October 2013, the firm has recovered more than $275 million for clients and brings more than 40 years of combined legal experience to personal injury cases. Blakeley Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers is committed to responsive communication, accessible legal guidance, and helping accident victims pursue the compensation they may be entitled to recover. Original Source

Blakeley Law Firm

1451 W Cypress Creek Rd Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

800-602-5000

info@floridainjuryadvocate.com

https://www.floridainjuryadvocate.com/

Press Contact : Natallia Rodrigues

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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