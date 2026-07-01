Grandpa’s Favorite Bible Stories (Bilingual) Brings Families Together Through Faith and Two Languages

Grandpa’s Favorite Bible Stories by Elmer Winner

Elmer Winner presents a bilingual collection of Bible stories encouraging faith, family connection, and language learning through engaging storytelling.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Elmer Winner announces the release of Grandpa’s Favorite Bible Stories (Bilingual) / Historias Bíblicas: Las Favoritas del Abuelo (Bilingüe), the eighth book in the Grandpa's Favorite Bible Stories for Boys and Girls series. Designed for children and families, this bilingual edition presents twelve cherished Bible stories in both English and Spanish, creating an engaging resource that nurtures faith while supporting language development and meaningful family reading experiences. The book combines biblical instruction with practical educational value, making it an accessible resource for readers across generations.

Grandpa’s Favorite Bible Stories (Bilingual) / Historias Bíblicas: Las Favoritas del Abuelo (Bilingüe) features twelve true Bible stories presented in parallel English and Spanish text, allowing children, parents, grandparents, and educators to read together regardless of their primary language. Each story also includes an online link where readers can listen to Grandpa reading the stories aloud in English, adding an interactive dimension that strengthens listening skills while making Scripture more engaging for young audiences. All the Bible stories are about Jesus, and there are four easy look-them-up questions and one think about it question at the end of each story to help readers connect with Jesus and with one another.

Winner was inspired to create this bilingual edition to help families strengthen both their faith and their relationships while encouraging language learning in a natural and enjoyable way. By making Bible stories available in two languages, he hopes to provide opportunities for children and adults to learn together while sharing timeless lessons from Scripture. His vision is to help families build lasting memories through reading, conversation, and a shared appreciation for God's Word.

Grandpa’s Favorite Bible Stories (Bilingual) / Historias Bíblicas: Las Favoritas del Abuelo (Bilingüe) is ideal for families, churches, Christian schools, homeschool educators, bilingual households, and anyone seeking a resource that combines faith-based instruction with language learning. Parents, grandparents, and teachers will appreciate its accessible format and interactive features that encourage children to engage with both Scripture and language development while strengthening family connections.

Elmer Winner is the author of the Grandpa's Favorite Bible Stories for Boys and Girls series, created to help children discover biblical truth through engaging stories that encourage faith, learning, and family connection. His work reflects a passion for making Scripture accessible to young readers through memorable storytelling and practical resources. With this bilingual edition, Winner continues his mission of helping families connect with Jesus while building stronger relationships through reading together.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/04SNx1vS

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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