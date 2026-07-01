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To His Excellency Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

AZERBAIJAN, July 1 - 01 July 2026, 11:12

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Federal Republic of Somalia, I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Somali people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia, based on friendship and mutual respect, are developing and expanding. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to further strengthen interstate relations, fully utilize the potential of our cooperation, and broaden our partnership.

On this significant day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Somalia lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 June 2026

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To His Excellency Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

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