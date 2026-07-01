Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of the European Commission
Your Excellency,
We are deeply shocked by the news of the powerful earthquake in Venezuela, which has caused numerous casualties and destruction.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest...30 June 2026, 17:08
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