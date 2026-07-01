To Governor General of Canada Her Excellency Madam Louise Arbour
AZERBAIJAN, July 1 - 01 July 2026, 11:13
Dear Madam Governor General,
On the occasion of Canada Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and convey my best wishes to you and the entire Canadian people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
I am confident that relations between Azerbaijan and Canada will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and lasting prosperity and well-being to the people of Canada.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 June 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.