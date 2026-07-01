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To Governor General of Canada Her Excellency Madam Louise Arbour

AZERBAIJAN, July 1 - 01 July 2026, 11:13

Dear Madam Governor General,

On the occasion of Canada Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and convey my best wishes to you and the entire Canadian people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that relations between Azerbaijan and Canada will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and lasting prosperity and well-being to the people of Canada.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 June 2026

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To Governor General of Canada Her Excellency Madam Louise Arbour

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