Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of the European Commission

On July 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Describing Azerbaijan as a strategic partner of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union are developing on a solid foundation.

She emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev’s role as an initiator of the peace agenda and his leadership in this regard are highly appreciated.

During the meeting, the sides welcomed the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the establishment of lasting peace, the launch of bilateral trade, the export of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, and the transit through Azerbaijani territory of goods exported to Armenia from third countries.

Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Union stands ready to provide comprehensive support for the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the conversation, Azerbaijan’s important role in regional connectivity between Central Asia and Europe was highlighted, and the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the energy sector was emphasized.

The sides also discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security, praising the country as a reliable partner, particularly in light of the increase in Azerbaijani gas exports to the European Union since 2022.