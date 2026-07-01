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Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video on Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, July 2 - To Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Your Excellency,

We are deeply shocked by the news of the powerful earthquake in Venezuela, which has caused numerous casualties and destruction.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest...

30 June 2026, 17:08

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Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video on Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Azerbaijan

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