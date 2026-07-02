Phillips Law Group Attorney Montana Thompson Secures $710,000 Settlement in Mesa Hotel Shower Fall

Phillips Law Group Attorney Montana Thompson

Illinois visitor recovers $710,000 after hotel shower fall causes femur fracture requiring surgery in Mesa, Arizona.

She needed someone in her corner who would fight for her. At Phillips Law Group, we prepare every serious case with the mindset that we may need to go to trial.” — Montana Thompson, Attorney at Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Montana Thompson has secured a $710,000 settlement on behalf of an Illinois woman who suffered a serious femur fracture after slipping and falling in a hotel shower while visiting Mesa, Arizona.According to case details, the client and her husband were traveling in Arizona when she slipped in the hotel shower and broke her leg. The injury required surgery, including the surgical placement of a rod in her femur. The severity of her condition prevented the couple from flying home for several weeks due to medical concerns, including the risk of blood clots.The claim alleged that the hotel had improperly cleaned the shower for years, gradually degrading its non-slip surface, and failed to provide adequate safety measures — such as shower mats, grip bars, or other safeguards — that could have prevented the fall."This case is a reminder that one unsafe condition can completely disrupt someone's life," said Montana Thompson, attorney at Phillips Law Group. "Our client was away from home, seriously injured, facing surgery, unexpected expenses, and uncertainty about how she would recover. She needed someone in her corner who would fight for her and make sure her case was taken seriously."Slip and fall accidents in hotels and other commercial properties can result in serious, life-altering injuries. Under Arizona premises liability law, property owners and operators have a duty to maintain safe conditions for guests. When they fail to do so — whether through inadequate maintenance, improper cleaning, or the absence of basic safety equipment — they can be held accountable for the harm caused to visitors.Phillips Law Group emphasizes the importance of retaining a personal injury attorney who is fully prepared to litigate a case when necessary. Not every firm is equipped or willing to take a case to trial, and that posture can directly affect the outcome for injured clients."At Phillips Law Group, we prepare every serious case with the mindset that we may need to go to trial," Thompson added. "That preparation matters. Insurance companies and defendants need to know that we are not here to take the easy route when our clients deserve more."The $710,000 settlement reflects the value of thorough case preparation, strong advocacy, and a legal team committed to pursuing maximum compensation for seriously injured clients.For more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has represented injury victims throughout Arizona, helping clients pursue justice after serious accidents, falls, motor vehicle crashes, and other life-changing injuries. The firm handles cases on a contingency fee basis — clients pay no attorney fee unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is an Arizona personal injury law firm with more than 30 years of experience representing injured clients. The firm has recovered over $2 billion for clients and has helped more than 185,000 people seek justice after serious injuries. Phillips Law Group handles personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fee out of pocket unless the firm recovers compensation for them.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers1134 South Stapley DriveSuite D-109Mesa, AZ 85204(602) 288-1644

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