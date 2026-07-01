NRB Approves 2026 Deer Season Quotas And Framework

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that on June 24, 2026, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the deer harvest quotas and framework for the 2026 Wisconsin deer hunting season.

Beginning Aug. 17, 272,720 total bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available for purchase across the state. These authorizations are in addition to the free antlerless harvest authorizations issued in farmland zones, which are not reflected in this total.

These recommendations were formed in partnership with Citizen Deer Advisory Councils (CDACs) and based on public feedback and deer population objectives.

Antlerless harvest opportunities will vary between deer management units (DMUs) based on local deer population levels and management goals. This approach allows for greater harvest opportunities in zones where deer are abundant and more conservative harvests where deer are fewer in number.

For the 2026 season, bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available for purchase in all deer management units except DMU 116, as recommended by that DMU's CDAC.

Hunters may purchase additional bonus antlerless harvest authorizations online through the Go Wild license portal and at license sales locations starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. The first three days of bonus sales are management zone-specific, with all remaining permits becoming available on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Hunters can find information regarding deer season structure, quota information and additional hunting resources on the DNR’s White-tailed Deer Hunting webpage.