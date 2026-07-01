Become A Community Scientist By Surveying Game Birds This July And August

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that Wisconsinites can become community scientists by participating in the Game Bird Survey, open today, July 1, through Aug. 31, 2026.

Data from these surveys are used by DNR scientists to track population productivity of game birds (i.e. wild turkeys, ruffed grouse and pheasants).

"Wherever you are out in Wisconsin, you can help the DNR manage wildlife by collecting data in your area," said Paul Frater, DNR surveys coordinator. "Sightings can easily be submitted through our app, and every submission increases our dataset and helps build a more complete picture of how game birds are doing throughout the state. The DNR encourages everyone interested in wildlife – from hunters and trappers to outdoor enthusiasts – to take part."

The Game Bird Survey is designed to measure the reproductive status of wild turkey, ruffed grouse and pheasants by establishing ratios of adults to juveniles (e.g., hen-to-poult ratios). This information helps the DNR monitor the reproduction success of game birds for that breeding year. Data from these surveys – paired with harvest information – provides DNR scientists the key info needed to make management decisions for these species.

Participation in the Game Bird Survey is simple. No registration is required, and observations can be recorded using a mobile device. If in a vehicle, participants should only record sightings when they are not driving.

The deadline to submit bird observations for the Game Bird Survey is Aug. 31.

More information and a link to download the survey is available on the DNR’s Game Bird Survey webpage.