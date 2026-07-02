Top Jewish People Foundation Unites 100+ Jewish Singles at NYC World Cup Soirée to Inspire Love and Jewish Continuity

Top Jewish People Foundation Singles World Cup Soiree Hosts Over 100 Jewish Singles

Community leaders, sponsors, and matchmakers came together for an unforgettable evening dedicated to meaningful connections for future Jewish families.

We believe that creating opportunities for people to meet in real life has never been more important.” — Chairwoman & President Liana Zavo

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Top Jewish People Foundation (TJP) successfully hosted its highly anticipated FIFA Singles Soirée, bringing together more than 100 Jewish singles for an unforgettable evening of matchmaking, meaningful conversations, entertainment, and community in the heart of New York City.Timed with the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, the elegant all-white soirée transformed a rooftop venue into an inspiring space where Jewish professionals and community members could meet face-to-face, build authentic relationships, and celebrate Jewish unity through meaningful social engagement.The mission behind the event was simple yet powerful: to bring Jewish singles together, foster genuine relationships, and help build the next generation of Jewish families. At a time when authentic human connection is becoming increasingly rare, TJP remains committed to creating opportunities for Jewish individuals to meet, connect, marry, and contribute to a thriving Jewish future.The evening featured music by DJ CP, exceptional cuisine, networking opportunities, professional matchmaking, and interactive experiences designed to encourage genuine conversations in a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere.As with every Top Jewish People Foundation event, guest safety remained a top priority. The evening was professionally secured by ProtectXINTL (@protectxintl), whose experienced security team helped ensure a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable experience for every attendee. TJP proudly partners with ProtectXINTL to provide security at its Jewish community events, allowing guests to connect and celebrate with confidence and peace of mind.One of the evening's most memorable experiences was provided by acclaimed New York live typewriter poet Pierce D. Logan (@livetypewriterpoet). Throughout the event, Pierce personally created a custom poem for every attendee, transforming conversations into heartfelt keepsakes inspired by love, sports, life, and each guest's unique story. His live poetry station quickly became one of the highlights of the evening, adding a creative, interactive, and deeply personal element that left guests with lasting memories long after the event concluded.Special guests included Ari Ackerman, who served as the evening's matchmaker and love guide; Rachel Yardeni, educator and leader at the Kabbalah Centre in New York City; Ghazal Mizrahi, the international singer and vocal artist who performed at the event; and Ari'el Stachel, the Tony Award winner. Their participation added depth and intention to the evening, helping attendees navigate the journey toward meaningful relationships while reinforcing the importance of community and shared values."We believe that creating opportunities for people to meet in real life has never been more important," said Liana Zavo , Chairwoman and President of the Top Jewish People Foundation. "Our mission is not simply to host events. It is to create environments where meaningful relationships can flourish, strengthen Jewish continuity, and help build future Jewish families. Every friendship, every marriage, and every family strengthens our community for generations to come."TJP extends special recognition to sponsor Roman Malayev, founder of Forever Diamonds NYC (@foreverdiamondsny), for supporting both the event and the organization's broader mission of strengthening Jewish continuity. Forever Diamonds has partnered with TJP to help Jewish singles as they move toward engagement and marriage by providing exceptional craftsmanship and expert guidance in selecting engagement rings that symbolize a lifetime commitment. Known for creating timeless and iconic diamond pieces, Forever Diamonds NYC has earned a reputation for excellence, quality, and personalized service while helping couples celebrate some of life's most meaningful milestones. "An engagement ring is far more than a piece of jewelry," said Roman Malayev. "It represents one of life's most meaningful commitments, which is why craftsmanship, quality, and attention to detail are so important. Creating the perfect ring requires a balance of artistry and precision to reflect the unique story of every couple."The organization also proudly recognized sponsor Beauty Icon Med Spa (@beautyiconmedspa), founded by Orly Alaev, who combines her expertise as both a pharmacist and licensed aesthetician to provide advanced medical-grade skincare and non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Her partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping individuals feel confident as they build meaningful relationships. "Confidence starts with healthy skin, and at an event designed to spark meaningful connections, we were honored to help guests look and feel their best because radiant skin can make every first impression unforgettable," said Orly Alaev.To further support meaningful connections beyond the event, the Top Jewish People Foundation has partnered with Travel Leaders Network (@travelleaders) and LoveURVacay Travel Advisor Directory to help couples and singles access curated travel experiences, romantic getaways, and exceptional vacation planning. These partnerships provide attendees with trusted travel resources as they continue building relationships and creating lasting memories together.Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed meaningful conversations, community building, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, with many describing the event as a refreshing return to genuine, face-to-face interaction in an increasingly digital world. The FIFA Singles Soirée reinforced TJP's broader mission of strengthening Jewish life by creating spaces where friendships, relationships, engagements, marriages, and future families can begin.Following the overwhelming success of the FIFA Singles Soirée, the Top Jewish People Foundation plans to continue expanding its signature matchmaking and networking experiences throughout New York City and beyond, creating even more opportunities for Jewish professionals to build lasting relationships rooted in shared values, culture, and community.About Top Jewish People Foundation (TJP)The Top Jewish People Foundation (TJP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals through mentorship, networking, professional development, community engagement, and meaningful relationship-building opportunities. Through its singles initiatives and community programs, TJP is committed to strengthening Jewish continuity by creating opportunities for Jewish individuals to meet, build lasting relationships, and create future generations of Jewish families.

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