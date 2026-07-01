Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs awards first Veteran Suicide Prevention Grants

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has awarded the first grants through Oregon’s new Veteran Suicide Prevention Grant Program, investing $200,000 in community organizations that provide behavioral health support, suicide prevention services and workforce development opportunities for Oregon veterans.

The new grant program was established by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 4132 earlier this year and provides funding during the 2026-27 fiscal year for community-based organizations working to improve veterans’ well-being while helping them connect to meaningful career and skill development opportunities.

Effective July 1, 2026, ODVA awarded grants to:

Umpqua Valley disAbilities Network — $64,240

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Multnomah — $50,000

Clackamas County Social Services — $85,760

The three organizations were selected from among proposals previously submitted through ODVA’s Veteran Services Grant Program that focused specifically on veteran suicide prevention and workforce development.

“Oregon’s veterans have already demonstrated extraordinary resilience and commitment through their military service, but we also know that many continue to face significant challenges when they return home,” said Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “We are grateful to our partners in the Oregon Legislature for creating this new grant program, which will help veterans access critical behavioral health support while opening doors to workforce training, employment opportunities and long-term stability. By investing in strong community partnerships, we’re helping ensure veterans receive the support they deserve at pivotal moments in their lives.”

While the inaugural grants are supporting veterans across Oregon during the coming year, ODVA will use the 2026-27 fiscal year to establish a permanent competitive grant process for the Veteran Suicide Prevention Grant Program in the 2027-29 biennium, pending continued legislative funding.

House Bill 4132 also authorized a new position within ODVA to support the program. The agency is currently developing the position and will recruit its first Veteran Suicide Prevention Coordinator, who will oversee the grant program and work toward strengthening statewide collaboration around veteran suicide prevention efforts.

The new Veteran Suicide Prevention Grant Program builds upon the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs' broader commitment to preventing veteran suicide across the state. In 2025, ODVA launched Beyond the Military Uniform, the agency’s most significant statewide veteran suicide prevention initiative to date.

The campaign connects veterans, their families and support networks with resources, community activities, peer connections and crisis support while encouraging veterans to build community and seek help before reaching a point of crisis. Learn more at BeyondTheMilitaryUniform.com.