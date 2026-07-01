Burn surgeon’s fireworks warning this Fourth of July

The Fourth of July does not begin with fireworks.

It begins with families unfolding lawn chairs. Kids circling the block on their bikes. The smell of burgers on the grill. Neighbors gathering as the sun sinks below the trees, waiting for the first brilliant burst to light up the Minnesota sky.

For most people, the holiday ends with memories, laughter and some photos on their phones.

For others, it ends in an ambulance or emergency room.

Dr. Alex Lacey, a surgeon at the Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul, has seen this summer tradition go from fun to frightening.

“Make sure whoever is lighting the fireworks is not under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Lacey said. “When people aren’t paying attention is usually when something goes wrong.”

For Lacey and her team, Independence Day is measured in emergency surgeries, painful recoveries and conversations with families who never imagined a few seconds could change everything.

Most injuries they see are not caused by large professional displays. They’re caused by fireworks, legal and illegal, that people light in their driveways, shoot off their docks or hand to children without realizing the danger.

Even those little sparklers, often thought of as harmless, can burn hotter than 1,000 degrees. That’s hot enough to melt some metals — or cause devastating burns to people and property.

“We see multiple children every year with sparkler-related injuries,” Lacey said. “A fun alternative for kids is glow sticks. Those don’t get hot and won’t burn them.”

Most fireworks are illegal in Minnesota, including anything that flies or explodes. But even if you’re not breaking the law, State Fire Marshal Dan Krier says there’s always risk involved.

“Fireworks can be a fun way to celebrate,” Krier said. “But the safest way to do so is by leaving it to the professionals.” If you choose to light your own fireworks, remember these safety tips:

Make sure you’re in an open space away from trees and houses.

Keep an eye on kids and pets and never point fireworks at people or animals.

Have a bucket of water nearby to soak used fireworks before disposing them.

If someone does get burned, Lacey says to rinse it with cold, clean water, cover it with a clean bandage or clothing, then seek care as soon as possible.