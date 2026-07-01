Governor Abbott, TWC Announce Over $206,000 in Job Training Grants to Alamo Colleges District

AUSTIN ⎯ Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant awards totaling $206,178 to Alamo Colleges District by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The SDF grants will help train 158 workers in high-demand occupations in welding, business development, robotics, manufacturing supervision, and more.

“Skills Development Fund grants train Texans for high-demand jobs across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will prepare 158 workers in San Antonio for in-demand careers like welding, robotics, and manufacturing supervision. Through investments like these, workers can move into good-paying jobs and businesses will gain the talent they need.”

“TWC is proud to partner with Alamo Colleges District and local industry leaders to empower the San Antonio workforce,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “By investing in specialized training for high-demand fields like robotics and advanced manufacturing, we are ensuring that Texans have the skills needed to excel in rewarding careers while helping our local employers remain competitive.”

Earlier today, Chairman Esparza presented the award to representatives from Alamo Colleges District, Toyotetsu Texas Inc., John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., and other local partners during a ceremony held at Alamo Colleges District.

The two SDF grants to Alamo Colleges District include:

A $192,910 grant to train 151 workers at Toyotetsu Texas Inc. in welding, business development, and stamping machine maintenance.

A $13,268 grant to train seven workers at John B Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. in programmable logic controllers, robotics, and manufacturing supervision.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 5,000 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 446,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

TWC Chairman Joe Esparza and local partners attend big check ceremony.

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Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.