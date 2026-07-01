LDWF Agent Receives Charter Boat Enforcement Award at July Commission Meeting

Baton Rouge, Jul 01, 2026 -

From left to right: Capt. Tim Fox, Louisiana Charter Boat Association President Richard Fischer, Sgt. Shea Schexnaydre, Major Jesse Savoie and Lt. Col. Clay Marques.

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agent was the recipient of a Louisiana Charter Boat Association (LCBA) award at the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting on July 1 in Baton Rouge.

Sgt. Shea Schexnaydre received the fifth annual Theophile Bourgeois Memorial Award for the law enforcement agent that best exemplifies the LDWF mission, specifically pertaining to promoting professionalism within the Louisiana charter for hire industry.

Sgt. Schexnaydre, of Belle Chasse, primarily patrols the waterways in southeast Louisiana and has been an agent for over six years.

In 2025, Sgt. Schexnaydre took a leading role in ensuring compliance with state charter guide regulations. He personally made 11 cases for violations. A majority of these cases involved illegal out-of-state charter guides. Sgt. Schexnaydre also worked collaboratively with fellow agents on numerous cases involving failure to comply with charter guide regulations.

According to the LCBA, the recipient demonstrates above-and-beyond performance and professionalism in the field, while also demonstrating outstanding conservation of our natural resources and promotion of Louisiana fisheries.

As part of the award, the Louisiana Charter Boat Association provided Sgt. Schexnaydre with a donation in his name to the charity of his choice, which is the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. This charity primarily provides mortgage free homes to fallen first responders with young children and also funding full education scholarships for the children.

The award is named after Theophile Bourgeois who was a charter captain and owner of Bourgeois Charters. His life ended in 2019 during a seaplane crash in which he was credited with saving the lives of two passengers.