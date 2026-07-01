Empire State Development Announces 2026 New York State MWBE Regional Opportunities Expo

Javits Center Event for Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses Will Foster Meaningful Connections and Encourage New Opportunities

Additional Information and Event Registration Can be Found Here

Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that that registration is open for the 2026 New York State Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Regional Opportunities Expo, being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Thursday, July 23. The event will connect MWBEs with state agencies, authorities, prime contractors and economic development partners representing each of the state’s 10 regions through matchmaking sessions, networking opportunities, educational workshops and information on upcoming contracting opportunities.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York’s MWBE community is a driving force behind our state’s economy, and the Regional Opportunities Expo is designed to help these businesses make meaningful connections, compete for state contracts and access the resources they need to grow. By bringing together agencies, contractors and entrepreneurs from across New York, we are creating new pathways for small businesses to succeed while building a stronger, more inclusive economy.”

President & CEO of Javits Center, Joyce Leveston said, “At Javits Center, we pride ourselves on being a place where opportunity takes root. Our neighborhood is kept vibrant and resilient by local entrepreneurs, and we have a responsibility to pull up a seat at the table for them. From facility maintenance to creative local food and beverage experiences—and even unexpected areas like farming on our rooftop—our campus supports a wide range of suppliers, with an intentional focus on MWBE and New York-based organizations. Our mission is to serve as a catalyst for New York’s economic development, and hosting the MWBE Regional Opportunities Expo aligns directly with that mission by creating space for connections that can grow into life-changing opportunities.”

The MWBE Regional Opportunities Expo brings together various New York State agencies, authorities and prime contractors that have a significant presence in the state to provide MWBEs with information on contracting opportunities. This year marks the first time that the Expo will be held at the Javits Center. MWBEs will network with state procurement officers, MWBE liaisons and private companies, providing each with the opportunity to pitch their business services and build purposeful relationships.

Attendees can also meet privately with select representatives of economic development projects during the live matchmaking sessions, allowing for meaningful dialogue with higher yields in contract connections.

A new addition for this year’s Expo is a spotlight on high-growth industries and business development topics relevant to the small business community. Topics will include access to capital, the State’s efforts to eliminate red tape and bureaucratic obstacles, and new opportunities in clean energy and sustainability.

Increasing the utilization of MWBE firms in state contracting is a paramount goal of New York’s MWBE program which, through the successes of MWBEs, leads equitable economic growth across the State. In Fiscal Year 2024-25, New York State disbursed $3.3 billion in payments to MWBEs — the highest statewide MWBE utilization spend in the history of the program — and achieved a statewide utilization rate over 30% for the fifth consecutive year.

The New York State MWBE Regional Expo will also include:

Live Matchmaking where MWBEs can speak directly with decision makers and learn more about contract opportunities that align with your business.

where MWBEs can speak directly with decision makers and learn more about contract opportunities that align with your business. MWBE Opportunities Showcase with informative presentations on state projects, scopes of work, and how MWBEs can get involved.

with informative presentations on state projects, scopes of work, and how MWBEs can get involved. Workshops & Panels on important topics such as access to capital, emerging industries, and economic development opportunities across the State.

on important topics such as access to capital, emerging industries, and economic development opportunities across the State. Networking Opportunities with multiple agencies, private companies, and local organizations where MWBEs can make real-time connections, share details about their businesses, and build meaningful partnerships.

Registration is available online here with early-bird registration for MWBEs available through July 10.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contact:

ESD Press Office | [email protected] | (800) 260-7313