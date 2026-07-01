July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health affects every community, but access to care is not equal. Among Hispanic/Latino adults, lower use of mental health care is associated with differences in access to treatment, including lower rates of receiving care compared with other groups (Office of Minority Health, 2025).

National data show important gaps for Latino communities. Hispanic/Latino adults were 28% less likely than U.S. adults overall to receive mental health treatment, despite millions experiencing mental health conditions each year (Office of Minority Health, 2025). Latino youth also experience serious concerns, with Hispanic/Latina female high school students reporting higher rates of suicide attempts compared with other female students (Office of Minority Health, 2025).