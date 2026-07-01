New Report Exposes South Korea's Discriminatory Attacks on American-owned Businesses 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Judiciary Committee released an interim staff report titled, "

Closed for Competition: South Korea's Discriminatory Attacks on American-owned Businesses

." The report details South Korea's history of discriminatory treatment against American-owned businesses and the ways in which it has escalated over the past several years, including its recent harassment campaign against Coupang, Inc., an innovative U.S. technology and e-commerce company.

South Korea has a long history of engaging in economic discrimination against foreign companies. These practices include coercive investigation tactics, overly burdensome regulatory requirements, and massive fines and penalties intended to punish American businesses and make it harder for them to effectively compete against Korean companies.

Coupang has been a consistent target of the South Korean government. South Korea has subjected Coupang to ceaseless investigations, unjustifiable demands from regulators, and even threatened to suspend the company's business operations. While South Korea's hostility toward Coupang has been going on for years, it has escalated considerably after a former employee stole a limited amount of customer data from Coupang. Following this incident, the South Korean government has spread false information about Coupang, referred to it as a criminal organization, and launched numerous investigations into the company, many of which are entirely unrelated to the incident itself.

After forcing Coupang to engage in a dangerous recovery operation that involved sending an employee to China and retrieving devices and sworn statements from the former employee, South Korea lied about its involvement in the operation and threatened Coupang's CEO, an American citizen, with criminal charges.

Both deposition testimony and documents produced to the Committee and Subcommittee show that: