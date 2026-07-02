Jobloo Launches AI Job Application Platform That Automatically Adapts Resumes for ATS and Submits Applications

Diagram illustrating how Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) filter qualified candidates and how Jobloo automatically adapts resumes using only existing CV information before submitting tailored job applications.

Recognized as innovative by the French Ministry of Labor, the AI uses factual data from a candidate's CV to generate unique applications for every role.

Our goal is to help candidates 10x the number of interviews they receive.” — Hicham Rabbaa, Founder of Jobloo

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The widespread adoption of one-click application platforms has fundamentally changed recruiting. Job seekers can now submit dozens of applications in minutes through services such as LinkedIn Easy Apply and Indeed, while employers increasingly rely on Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to process growing application volumes.As application volumes continue to increase, qualified candidates may be filtered out before a recruiter ever reviews their application because their resumes do not closely match the language and keywords used in a job description. Research from Harvard Business School and Accenture found that 88% of employers acknowledged that qualified candidates are filtered out by the hiring technologies they use before reaching human review.To address this challenge, Jobloo , a French AI startup recognized for innovation by the French Ministry of Labor (DRIEETS), developed an AI-powered job application automation platform. The platform automatically adapts each candidate's resume to an individual job description using only information already contained in the original CV before automatically submitting the tailored application through participating employer career sites. It is designed to improve lexical alignment with Applicant Tracking Systems while preserving factual accuracy by never creating qualifications, employment history, education, certifications, or skills that are absent from the original resume.Today, Jobloo indexes more than one million job opportunities across more than 150 countries.The idea for Jobloo originated three years ago when founder Hicham Rabbaa, an alumnus of EDHEC Business School and KEDGE Business School, identified a weakness in automated recruiting while applying for jobs. He developed a script that automatically adapted the wording of his resume to better match the terminology used in individual job descriptions without inventing qualifications or modifying his actual experience.Within one week, the approach resulted in three interview invitations, including a Project Manager position at Mirakl, the French enterprise software company. That prototype eventually evolved into Jobloo.For recruiters, growing application volumes make manual resume review increasingly impractical. Applicant Tracking Systems help prioritize applications efficiently, but resume wording can influence which qualified candidates ultimately reach human review.Jobloo does not guarantee employment outcomes. Its objective is to help qualified candidates present applications that more accurately reflect the requirements of each role while remaining faithful to their original experience.This resume adaptation architecture was reviewed during the company's innovation assessment by DRIEETS, the regional authority of the French Ministry of Labor, before Jobloo received official recognition for innovation.The platform supports almost all major Applicant Tracking Systems, including Workday, Greenhouse, Lever, Ashby, SmartRecruiters, and iCIMS.In addition to automated job application submission, Jobloo provides ATS resume analysis , AI-powered resume optimization, resume grading , and AI-powered job matching. The company operates on European infrastructure designed to support GDPR compliance.Website: https://jobloo.co

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