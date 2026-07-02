Sophie Frabotta Launches the Ascension Mastermind, a Year-Long Program for Spiritually Advanced Women Leaders

Sophie Frabotta, master healer and founder of Awaken with Sophie, is the creator of the New Earth Business framework and the Ascension Mastermind.

Master healer Sophie Frabotta introduces a year-long program for spiritually advanced women leaders & entrepreneurs, launching with a live event July 7, 2026.

I stand at that gateway and help guide them through it, so they can build a life and a business from that expanded place instead of retreating from it.” — Sophie Frabotta

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophie Frabotta, a master healer, spiritual teacher, and founder of Awaken with Sophie, has launched the Ascension Mastermind, a year-long program for spiritually advanced women entrepreneurs and leaders. The program introduces her New Earth Business framework: a model for building and scaling a purpose-led business from a foundation of genuine spiritual embodiment rather than conventional hustle culture or inherited conditioning. To mark the launch, Frabotta is hosting a live virtual event on July 7, 2026, open to entrepreneurs, healers, and high-impact leaders.

The 7/7 Ascension Event will be held live from 1:30 to 3:00 PM EST on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The 90-minute experience is designed for successful leaders who have reached a plateau despite years of inner work and are ready to make an identity-level shift into their next stage of leadership and impact. Tickets and event details are available at awakencollective.com/7-7-event.

"I built the Ascension Mastermind because every woman needs the key to her own spiritual powerhouse energy, and she needs to hold that energy inside a container of other powerhouse women, not alone," said Frabotta. "Most women touch that power once and shrink back, unsure if they can hold what is coming through. I stand at that gateway and help guide them through it, so they can build a life and a business from that expanded place instead of retreating from it."

The Ascension Mastermind is the centerpiece of Frabotta's New Earth Business positioning, which she describes as the convergence of deep spiritual embodiment and sovereign business strategy. The program targets what Frabotta identifies as the primary gap for high-achieving spiritual entrepreneurs: women who have completed years of personal development work but continue to hit an invisible ceiling in their business growth and leadership capacity. Her approach addresses that ceiling through cellular-level healing work, specifically through methodologies she developed over two decades of full-time practice, rather than strategy or mindset coaching alone.

Frabotta holds a Master's degree in Transpersonal Psychology from Sofia University in Palo Alto, California, and has spent more than 20 years in full-time practice with over 10,000 hours of one-on-one client work. She is the creator of five proprietary healing methodologies, including Cellular Alchemy, a body-based process for clearing limiting patterns at the foundational level. She leads a global community of 497,000 followers on Instagram at @awakenwithsophie and has certified more than 200 coaches across more than 20 countries through the Awaken Spiritual Life Coach Certification.

Registration is available at awakencollective.com/7-7-event.

About Awaken with Sophie

Sophie Frabotta is a master healer, spiritual teacher, and author known as The Soul Whisperer. With a Master's degree in Transpersonal Psychology and more than 20 years of full-time practice, she leads a global community of 497,000 on Instagram through Awaken with Sophie (@awakenwithsophie) and has certified more than 200 coaches across more than 20 countries through the Awaken Spiritual Life Coach Certification. She is the creator of five proprietary healing methodologies and a leading voice on New Earth Business, the convergence of spiritual embodiment and sovereign entrepreneurship. Learn more at awakenwithsophie.com.

Media Contact: Hailey Roseway Media Relations, Awaken with Sophie

hailey@awakencollective.com

awakenwithsophie.com

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