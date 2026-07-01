Montana Air National Guard completes Combat Readiness Inspection during "Operation War Hog Breakout"

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Airmen assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, concluded Operation War Hog Breakout, a four-day Combat Readiness Inspection that evaluated the wing's ability to execute mission-essential tasks in a simulated deployed environment while preparing for future federal and state missions.

Conducted at the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls and Fort Harrison in Helena, the inspection measured how effectively Airmen could survive, operate and accomplish their mission under realistic conditions. The exercise also identified strengths and areas for improvement, helping wing leaders refine future training while ensuring the wing remains prepared to answer the nation's call.

"A Combat Readiness Inspection gives us the opportunity to evaluate the mission requirements the Air Force expects us to perform if we're called to deploy," said Lt. Col. Scott Backus, commander of the 120th Security Forces Squadron. "The goal is to identify what we're doing well and where we need to improve so we can build a stronger training plan moving forward."

Throughout the inspection, Airmen trained in realistic scenarios designed to test their ability to operate in demanding conditions. Defenders assigned to the 120th Security Forces Squadron conducted land navigation, room-clearing operations, convoy escort missions, forward operating base security and force-on-force engagements using simulated munitions while rotating through leadership positions to develop future fire team and squad leaders.

Exercise planners incorporated extended operations, long movements, and limited sleep to replicate the physical and mental demands of deployed operations, while changing weather conditions added another challenge throughout the exercise.

"Our objective was to create training that was as realistic as possible while maintaining a safe environment," said Master Sgt. Jacob Riggs, unit training manager for the 120th Security Forces Squadron. "We wanted Airmen to rely on the fundamentals they've practiced throughout their careers. When they're operating under stress and fatigue, those skills have to become second nature."

The inspection also reinforced the Montana Air National Guard's dual mission. In addition to supporting combat operations overseas, Airmen must remain ready to respond when activated by the governor during state emergencies, including wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.

"Our Airmen have to be ready to respond at a moment's notice," said Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Figarelle, superintendent, 120th Force Support Squadron. "Whether we're supporting our communities here in Montana or deploying overseas, readiness ensures our Airmen are prepared to accomplish the mission from the moment they arrive."

For many of the wing's newest Airmen, Operation War Hog Breakout provided an opportunity to apply classroom instruction in an environment that demanded teamwork, communication, and sound decision-making.

"The biggest lesson was learning to trust the people around me," said Airman 1st Class Padgett, a security forces specialist assigned to the 120th Security Forces Squadron. "Working through long days, limited sleep and unfamiliar situations showed how important communication and teamwork are."

Airman 1st Class Grant Jacobus, also a security forces specialist with the 120th Security Forces Squadron, said the exercise strengthened both individual skills and unit cohesion.

"You learn how your teammates communicate, move and react under pressure," Jacobus said. "That experience builds confidence and prepares you for the day you're called to perform the mission."

"This inspection wasn't about being perfect," said Col. Jason Green, commander of the 120th Airlift Wing. "It was about challenging our Airmen in realistic conditions, learning from every scenario and becoming a stronger wing. I'm proud of how our Airmen performed and the commitment they showed throughout the Operation War Hog Breakout."

The lessons identified during Operation War Hog Breakout will help shape future training as the 120th Airlift Wing continues preparing Airmen to execute missions around the world while remaining ready to support communities across Montana.