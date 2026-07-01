NOTICE OF SAISSA BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING

The South Amelia Island Shore Stabilization Association, Inc. will hold a workshop to Provide an orientation for new SAISSA Trustees appointed by the respective Associations in accordance with the By-laws of the SAISSA, Inc., a private not-for- profit corporation incorporated under the laws of Florida in 1993. Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., Nassau County Administrative Building, James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, Florida, 32097.

The purpose of this SAISSA Orientation Workshop is to provide a brief history on the organization, purpose, activities and achievements since its formation in 1993. The orientation will outline the organization of SAISSA, Inc., and its partnership with the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners and relationship to other Nassau County Constitutional officers, State and Federal agencies with respect to SAISSA’s purpose as set forth in its documents of Incorporation, “To protect, preserve, restore, and enhance the beach and dune system on the south end of Amelia Island.

The public is invited to participate and for more information on SAISSA, Inc. and this meeting specifically, please visit www.saissa.com.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact the Nassau County Manager’s Office at contact@nassaucountyfl.com, 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, Florida 32097, Phone No.: (904) 530-6010 no later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call the Florida Relay Service at 711 or toll free at 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).

THE SOUTH AMELIA ISLAND SHORE

STABILIZATION ASSOCIATION, INC.

Ron Nelson, Board of Directors President