Emergency riverbank repairs set to begin along SR 202 in Fall City

FALL CITY – Emergency work along State Route 202 in Fall City to repair erosion damage caused by major storms in December 2025 and March 2026 will begin as soon as Wednesday, July 15, and last for several weeks.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will rebuild the road embankment along the Snoqualmie River at milepost 22, just east of the SR 202/SR 203 roundabout in Fall City. Crews will place woody material, boulders, streambed gravel mix and stone fragments to restore the roadside embankment to its original grade.

Crews also will improve landscaping and install native plants. Construction is expected to finish in August 2026, pending favorable weather.

Most construction will occur during two weekend-long closures: one from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Monday and another 55-hour closure beginning 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The dates for these closures will be announced once scheduled. During these two closures, crews will close both directions of SR 202 just east of the SR 202/SR 203 roundabout.

Signed detours will help guide people around the closure. Detours may add 45 minutes or more to travel times through the area, so people are encouraged to plan for longer trips. Dates for these extended weekend closures will be released once they are scheduled.

Approximately two weeks of single-lane, alternating traffic closures also are planned on SR 202 following the extended weekend closures.

Possible effects on river users

Recreational river users may also be affected by this work. Portions of the Snoqualmie and Raging rivers may be closed during in-water construction work to keep people safe while construction vehicles and cranes repair the riverbank. Public access to the rivers and nearby boat launches may also be affected during this work.