International Wealth Builders Association Unveils Exclusive 2026 San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo

International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA) participants pose for a group photo during a previous expo. /IWBA Lions Den 2026 full speaker line-up flyer. /IWBA Marie Waite, a real estate investor, brand strategist and CEO of IWBA, during a past event. /IWBA Event overview information. /IWBA

The upcoming expo convenes investment executives, real estate experts, business strategists, and entrepreneurs for learning, networking, and moderated panels.

Success belongs to those who are willing to learn continuously, engage strategically, and build long-lasting relationships rooted in trust and shared growth. That is what we are building through IWBA,” — Marie Antonette Waite.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As real estate and business investment landscapes become increasingly complex, professionals are seeking trusted expertise, strategic relationships, and measurable results.The International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA) has revealed it will host the San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo 2026 on August 6, 2026, at the Handlery Hotel San Diego, creating an education-first environment where investors, entrepreneurs, developers, and business leaders connect, learn, and build wealth.This expo is spearheaded by Marie Antonette Waite , CEO of the International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA), licensed California real estate professional, business strategist, entrepreneur, and branding expert.The event is designed for a diverse community of professionals and stakeholders, including real estate investors, developers, commercial brokers, business owners, architects, engineers, attorneys, CPAs, commercial bankers, construction professionals, students, entrepreneurs, working professionals, family offices, wealth advisors, and community leaders.The event strategically transitions from conventional event formats by replacing passive audiences with immersive, high-value learning environments where relationships and strategic thinking take priority over sales-driven presentations.“Our vision has never been to create another event where people simply exchange business cards or sit through endless sales pitches,” said Waite.“The International Wealth Builders Association exists to create environments where education is intentional, relationships are authentic, and professionals leave with strategies they can apply immediately in their businesses and investments,” she noted.Knight-Led TablesRather than traditional conference lectures, the Expo introduces a highly curated roundtable model led by experienced industry professionals. These will be the tables' Knights.These Knights are respected industry professionals selected not only for their expertise but for their willingness to mentor, educate, and facilitate practical conversations that help participants navigate today's rapidly changing investment and business environment.Each Knight-led roundtable includes only nine vetted participants, ensuring an intimate, focused, and results-oriented discussion environment.Participation is application-based and limited to individuals demonstrating significant authority, preserving the quality, relevance, confidentiality, and strategic value of every conversation while ensuring participants engage with peers who share similar investment interests and professional goals.Zero SolicitationUnlike many industry events that prioritize product promotion or investment solicitation, every discussion at the Expo has been intentionally structured around industry education, knowledge transfer, and structured engagement.The roundtables are part of a broader ecosystem that also includes sponsor presentations, keynote sessions, and curated networking experiences.Meet the Event's High-Level SpeakersDelivering the keynote address will be Thomas J. Insera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beach Cities Commercial Bank, who will provide expert insights into commercial banking and the evolving financial ecosystem shaping real estate investment opportunities.Among the distinguished Knights are Lloyd Segal, President of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association; internationally recognized real estate attorney Michael Pollan; commercial real estate professionals David Smith and Tande Ogunwali; certified coach Jamie Seltzer; retirement trustee Eric Campbell; business coach Jim McLaughlin; and business resource and marketing strategist Manny Lopez.Moderated Panel DiscussionsNewSchool of Architecture & Design is the Official Community Education Partner, bringing CM and Architecture students into IWBA Lions Den 2026 roundtables alongside investors and industry leaders.Knight-led moderated sessions will explore wealth-building strategies across investment, leadership, finance, and business growth.Lorna McFarlane Reed leads trauma-informed wealth and mental performance roundtables focusing on breaking self-sabotage, shifting from procrastination to performance, and emotional wellness for wealth stewards across investment decisions.Eric Campbell will moderate asset protection, trust strategy, and compliance framework sessions covering estate structures, probate-to-privacy transfers, investor protection, legal structuring, and tax risk mitigation.Marie Waite moderates branding and authority roundtables focused on turning workshops into influence, media amplification across platforms, and building legacy brands through live events.Steve Matley will moderate sessions on deal underwriting, masterminds, syndication fundamentals, and investment strategy, focusing on risk, valuation, and execution, while Thomas J. Inserra will cover debt programs for business acquisitions and M&A.Market cycle positioning will be moderated by Lloyd Segal, focusing on timing strategies and deal navigation in shifting markets.More TopicsOther topics include: real estate development and construction strategies, architecture and design innovation, adaptive reuse and urban development, commercial leasing strategies, property management optimization, tenant retention strategies, economic indicators affecting real estate decisions, regulatory and zoning considerations, sustainable building practices, technology adoption in property operations, entrepreneurship and business scaling, succession planning, intergenerational wealth transfer, strategic partnerships, and building resilient long-term investment portfolios.Real Men's Panel DiscussionOne of the Expo’s most anticipated segments is the “Real Men of Real Estate” panel discussion, featuring members of the KNSD San Diego and KNBC Los Angeles cast, and moderated by Marie Waite.The panel will explore leadership, resilience, market realities, and the evolving nature of success in real estate and business.Another anticipated highlight will be the official launch of The Manifesto, a special edition publication produced by the International Wealth Builders Association.The Manifesto captures the industry insights, thought leadership philosophies, innovations, and collaborative spirit driving today's wealth-building community while showcasing the voices shaping its future.The publication further reflects IWBA’s broader mission of education-driven empowerment.Awarding ExcellenceDuring the event, distinguished professionals and community leaders, including representatives from the NewSchool of Architecture & Design, will receive Certificates of Recognition from the San Diego Assembly.The ceremony underscores IWBA’s commitment to celebrating outstanding contributions to education, leadership, innovation, business, and community development across industries.Structured Networking SessionsThroughout the day, attendees will engage in sponsor presentations, structured networking sessions, and immersive educational programs before transitioning to an exclusive VIP Happy Hour designed for high-level relationship-building.The experience will conclude with the IWBA Twilight Session, an evening forum dedicated to real estate capital markets discussions and continued professional networking in a relaxed but highly intentional setting.A Strategic ShiftThe Expo reflects IWBA’s belief that meaningful professional growth happens through strategic conversations, mentorship, and collaboration, not passive information consumption.“In today’s market, information alone is not enough,” Waite added.“Success belongs to those who are willing to learn continuously, engage strategically, and build long-lasting relationships rooted in trust and shared growth. That is what we are building through IWBA,” she notes.By bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, executives, architects, legal professionals, financial experts, and industry leaders under one coordinated framework, the San Diego Real Estate Investing and Business Expo positions itself as a structured ecosystem for learning, connection, and capital readiness.The Expo's signature style of Knight-led tables and zero solicitation offers a rare opportunity for professionals to engage deeply with both knowledge and networks that extend far beyond a single day.Applications for the exclusive Knight-led roundtables remain open, with limited seating available to preserve the quality and integrity of each discussion. General admission, VIP access and Twilight Pass Only tickets are available for professionals seeking participation in one of Southern California’s distinctive educational business events of 2026.About Marie WaiteMarie Antonette Waite is the CEO of the International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA). She is also a licensed California real estate professional, business strategist, entrepreneur, and renowned branding expert. She is dedicated to building knowledge-driven platforms that connect investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in environments that promote responsible wealth creation, strategic collaboration, and long-term professional growth.About the International Wealth Builders AssociationThe International Wealth Builders Association (IWBA) is a professional organization committed to empowering investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through structured education, strategic networking, and thought leadership. IWBA creates environments where meaningful connections, capital readiness, and practical knowledge converge to support sustainable success across industries.To connect with Marie or seek more information about the event, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.