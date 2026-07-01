Committee on Small Business Holds Hearing to Highlight How Small Businesses Have Shaped 250 Years of the American Dream

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, held a hearing titled “250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream” to highlight the vital role small businesses have played in strengthening communities, driving innovation, and shaping the American Dream over the past 250 years.

“As we approach America’s 250th birthday, it only made sense to hold a hearing focused on celebrating the small businesses that have shaped our nation's history and continue to drive its future,” said Chairman Williams. “Small businesses embody the American spirit of hard work, innovation, and perseverance. Honoring their contributions over the past 250 years also means looking ahead by advancing policies to ensure that small business continue to carry the American Dream forward for the next 250 years."

---

Watch the full hearing here.

Below are some key excerpts from today’s hearing:

Chairman Williams: “Mr. Adornetto, you’ve successfully been in business for 68 years, across 2 generations. And, according to the Pizza Today, your business is “…in the top 100 independently owned pizzerias in the nation.” My question is: what has enabled you to remain successful across multiple generations? And, as you look to the future, what lessons do you hope to pass down to the next generation that’s sitting behind you to ensure that you continue for many years and many more generations to come?” Mr. Adornetto: “You know, as I said in my opening statement, Mr. Chairman — thank you for the question by the way — just the work ethic that was passed down to me from my grandparents. My father has helped us build that community and the great workforce we’ve had in the past and continue to have. Hopefully, in the future, we will have more workforce development. We need that in the hospitality industry, making sure people realize they can build a career in it. Obviously, access to capital and expansion will help greatly in continuing to achieve that award with Pizza Today in the future as well.”

Rep. Meuser: “If you were sitting in my seat, if you were making some of these governmental rules and all, what would you think you need to make you grow better over the next five years?” Mrs. Shybunko-Moore: “Thank you, and I’m happy to hear that you’re from Long Island. I think people now need to recognize that, first of all, small businesses and manufacturing, to me, are center-aisle issues. Everyone should support small manufacturing businesses. And at the end of the day, no matter what decisions are happening here, we still have to work every day, make our product, and feed, for ourselves, 90 families, right? At the end of the day, that's what I'm responsible for. So, I am always looking at the decisions being made here and ensuring that, again, expanding access to capital is always the key. I'd like to buy more equipment. I'd like to grow my capacity. I'd like to grow my capability. Continue to grow, expand, and support the U.S. defense industrial base. And then, obviously, create jobs that people can be proud of and that people can support their families on. So sometimes I have to stop hearing the noise that is sometimes out there and focus. I just have to continue waking up every morning and making the products that I make and meet the goals and production rates that I have.”

Rep. Jack: “If I could ask you as well, Mr. Freeman, what more could Congress be doing to make life easier and more affordable for small businesses?” Mr. Freeman: “In a little bit of a different vein, access to capital. That is the biggest thing and has been the biggest challenge and hurdle for us. Is having access to capital sufficient for the growth that we have in front of us and the opportunity?” Rep. Jack: “I should ask, Mr. Adornetto?” Mr. Adornetto: “I would actually have to agree. Again, going through a restaurant remodel, one of the hardest challenges was to access capital and to get hands-on money to reinvest in an industry that sometimes banks don’t want to open their pocketbooks for.”