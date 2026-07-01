Chairman Williams: “250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Committee on Small Business is holding a hearing titled “250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream.”

Chairman Roger Williams’ opening statement as prepared for delivery:

Welcome to today’s hearing, “250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream.”

I want to thank our witnesses for joining us today and for sharing their time, experience, and perspectives with the Committee.

In just a few days, our nation will celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Throughout this year, this Committee has welcomed small business owners from every corner of the country to share their experiences and perspectives.

Time and again, their stories have reflected the same qualities that have defined America for the apast 250 years: hard work, innovation, and resilience in the pursuit of opportunity. As we reflect on our nation’s history, it’s clear that any American story would be incomplete without recognizing the role of small businesses entrepreneurs.

American history is, in many ways, the story of small business. From the earliest settlements to the modern economy, entrepreneurship has been woven into the fabric of our nation.

The men and women who built America were farmers, merchants, craftsmen, inventors, and manufacturers. From America’s earliest days, small businesses created jobs, introduced new ideas, and helped transform a collection of colonies into the most prosperous nation in history.

The American Revolution itself was shaped by entrepreneurs. Taverns served as gathering places for discussion and organization. Printers, including Benjamin Franklin, distributed ideas that inspired a new nation. Small businesses were not merely witnesses to American history; they were the architects.

Just as small businesses helped build America, this country has provided an environment where small businesses can thrive. Free markets, access to capital, and strong protections for private property and intellectual property have created the most dynamic economy in the world and the best place to start a small business.

Consider the American innovators who changed the world: Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, the Wright brothers, Walter Chrysler, and countless others. Their achievements transformed industries, strengthened communities, and improved everyday life for millions around the world.

That spirit of innovation continues today. Across the country, millions of small business owners are developing new technologies, and carrying forward the tradition of American enterprise.

Today’s hearing is not only about celebrating the past. It is also about preserving the American Dream for future generations.

Several of our witnesses represent businesses that have endured wars, recessions, technological change, and shifting markets. Their stories demonstrate that entrepreneurship is not simply about starting a business, it’s about building a legacy.

As we look toward America’s next 250 years, we must ensure that small businesses remain equipped to compete, innovate, and grow. The success of our nation has always been tied to the success of its entrepreneurs. If America is to remain prosperous and strong, it will be because future generations continue the work of building, creating, and taking risks.

I would like to thank our witnesses again for being here today. I look forward to the discussion.

I now yield to our Ranking Member from New York, Ms. Velázquez, for her opening remarks.

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