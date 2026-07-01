Armstrong joins Trump, Burgum for dedication of T.R. Presidential Library, arriving by train in Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today joined President Donald Trump and former North Dakota governor and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in Medora for the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, launching another historic chapter in the state’s relationship and connection with the nation’s 26th president.

In a nod to Roosevelt’s historic arrival in Medora 143 years ago, Armstrong joined Trump, Burgum and others for a ride through the city aboard a BNSF Railway train decorated in red, white and blue. After touring the presidential library, Trump addressed thousands gathered at the amphitheater, the bright July sun radiating over the crowd in front of him and Badlands behind him, following remarks by Armstrong, Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao and Burgum.

“The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library has the most stunningly beautiful backyard of any library in history,” Armstrong said in his welcome remarks. “And I cannot think of a better backdrop to hear from our President as we celebrate 250 years of American greatness.”

The governor recounted how Roosevelt lost his mother and wife on the same day in February 1884 and came to the Badlands as a broken man trying to outrun unimaginable grief, only to be remade into a rancher and cowboy who later said he would never have been president if not for his experience in North Dakota.

“People are going to come here from every corner of the world. And while here, they will come to understand T.R. the way North Dakotans always have: as a man beset by tragedy but on the verge of greatness,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong thanked Trump for his fourth visit to North Dakota – his third as president – to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday and celebrate Roosevelt’s enduring legacy of leadership, conservation and citizenship.

“As Roosevelt himself once said in a speech on the Fourth of July in 1886, in my hometown of Dickinson, North Dakota, on his way back east from this place to continue his comeback story, ‘We have fallen heirs to the most glorious heritage a people ever received, and each one must do his part if we wish to show that the nation is worthy of its good fortune,’” Armstrong said. “As we celebrate these last 250 years of American greatness, we recognize that it is incumbent on each and every one of us to do our part to ensure that the next 250 years are better than the last.”

Armstrong will participate in several other library-related events this week, culminating with the grand opening ceremony Saturday. Those events are listed below:

Thursday, July 2

Armstrong will moderate a “Prairie Side Chat” with Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. The conversation will explore the American outdoor tradition, conservation and the role of hunters, anglers and private leadership in protecting land, water, wildlife and access for future generations.

WHEN: 2:45 p.m. MT / 3:45 p.m. CT Thursday, July 2

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library auditorium, Medora

HOW TO WATCH: Livestream here

Friday, July 3

Armstrong will moderate a conversation with former North Dakota Govs. Doug Burgum, Jack Dalrymple, John Hoeven and Ed Schafer about their experiences as governors, the impact of western North Dakota on their lives, and the importance of conservation and stewardship.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. MT / 12:30 p.m. CT Friday, July 3

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library auditorium, Medora

HOW TO WATCH: Livestream here

Saturday, July 4

Armstrong will deliver remarks at the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

WHEN: 10:15 a.m. MT / 11:15 a.m. CT Saturday, July 4

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library campus, Medora

HOW TO WATCH: Livestream here