Promoting the Outdoor Recreation Economy through Permitting Reform and Creating Georgia’s First National Park

Today, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands held a legislative hearing on seven bills to streamline permitting for recreation projects, create a new national park in Georgia and promote recreation opportunities through commonsense land transfers. Subcommittee Chairman Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) issued the following statement in response:

“America’s natural resources and public lands have played a vital role in ensuring greatness for the last 250 years. I applaud the hard work of my colleagues and this subcommittee for their continued commitment to promoting better management of our federal lands, improving outdoor recreation opportunities and providing commonsense solutions for local communities.”

Background

H.R. 1693, introduced by U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), honors former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin’s legacy of service to Wyoming and the American West by redesignating the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, Wyo., in her name.

H.R. 8454, introduced by U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), transfers administrative jurisdiction over certain parcels of Federal land in the State of California, improving management of the Ackerson Meadow by reducing checkerboard ownership to support wildlife habitat, grazing operations and restoration work.

H.R. 8913, the Tulare Youth Recreation and Women’s History Enhancement Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.), empowers the City of Tulare, Calif., to invest in and restore two important community parcels by removing outdated federal reversionary interests.

H.R. 9248, the Recreation Permitting Improvement Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.), makes recreation infrastructure projects eligible for enhanced FAST‑41 permitting coordination and transparency, encouraging investment in outdoor recreation and supporting local economies.

H.R. 9416, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Park Redesignation Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), redesignates the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park as Georgia’s first national park.

H.R. 7254, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), amends the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Bay Area Ridge Trail as a National Scenic Trail.

H.R. 8121, introduced by U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.), redesignates the historic bandstand located in Christiansted National Historic Site on St. Croix as the “Peter G. Thurland Sr. Bandstand.”