Optima Office Named One of San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2026

Optima Team Photo

San Diego-based outsourced accounting, finance, and HR firm recognized for workplace culture, employee engagement, and professional growth

Our people care deeply about providing top-notch service to our 300+ clients while also supporting one another. This recognition belongs to them.” — Jennifer Barnes, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optima Office, a San Diego-based provider of outsourced accounting, fractional CFO, controller, bookkeeping, HR, and recruiting services, has been named one of the San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in San Diego for 2026.The annual Best Places to Work program recognizes San Diego companies that foster strong workplace cultures, prioritize employee engagement, and create environments where people can grow and thrive. Final rankings will be announced at the San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work event on July 30, 2026, at Julep in San Diego.For Optima Office, the recognition reflects the company’s continued investment in its people, its culture , and its belief that strong client service starts with a supported and engaged team.“Being named one of San Diego’s Best Places to Work means a lot because it reflects the team we’ve built,” said Jennifer Barnes, Founder and CEO of Optima Office. “Our people care deeply about providing a top-notch service for our 300 +clients while also supporting one another. This recognition belongs to them.”Optima Office provides flexible outsourced accounting, finance, HR, and recruiting support for businesses that need experienced back-office leadership without always hiring full-time internal roles. The company serves clients across a wide range of industries, helping business owners and executives improve financial visibility, reduce risk, strengthen people operations, and make more confident decisions.The company’s workplace culture is built around practical support, high standards, collaboration, and kindness. Optima’s team includes experienced CFOs, controllers, bookkeepers, accountants, HR consultants, recruiters, and operational professionals who work together to support clients throughout California and across the United States.“Culture show up in how people communicate, lead, support each other, and take care of clients,” Barnes added. “I’m grateful to our team for making Optima a place where people want to work and clients feel supported.”The San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work celebration will take place on July 30, 2026, at Julep, located at 1735 Hancock St., San Diego, CA 92101.About Optima OfficeBased in San Diego, CA, Optima Office is a 100% woman-owned business focused on providing exceptional outsourced accounting, financial planning and reporting, compliance, recruiting, and human resource management services to businesses of all types and sizes throughout California and the U.S. From fractional CFOs, staff accountants, financial controllers, bookkeeping, and more, Optima Office has your back office covered.To learn more, visit www.optimaoffice.com

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