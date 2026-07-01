Randy Miller, retired correctional officer

Randy Miller, a retired correctional officer from North Kern State Prison, passed away June 24, 2026.

He began his career with the department as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in January 1997.

After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in February 1997, Miller reported to North Kern State Prison in Delano.

He remained at the institution until retiring in July 2022.

“At this time of mourning, please keep the Miller family in your thoughts and prayers,” the institution wrote.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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