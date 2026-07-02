Squamish Canyon Brings the Rainforest to Life with Live Music and Summer Wellness Offerings

Visitors at Squamish Canyon

Forest Jams, a summer-long Saturday live music series featuring local artists, headlines the season alongside yoga and Forest Bathing in the heart of the canyon

SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Squamish Canyon is inviting visitors to head outside, slow down and explore British Columbia’s coastal rainforest from a unique perspective along its elevated boardwalk. Leading the season’s programming at the local attraction is Forest Jams, a Saturday live music series in the Forest Lounge, alongside yoga and Forest Bathing, offering experiences that range from lively gatherings to quiet reflection.“Squamish Canyon was created to help people experience the rainforest in a new and meaningful way,” said Ken Bailey, General Manager of Squamish Canyon. “Whether visitors are exploring the canyon with their family, participating in a wellness experience, or simply taking in the sights and sounds of the forest, our goal is to create opportunities to slow down, reconnect with nature, and leave feeling inspired by this remarkable place.”Forest JamsForest Jams takes over the Forest Lounge every Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., beneath a canopy of ancient trees, bringing local artists to the canyon all summer long. Find a spot in the open air, grab a bite from the Forest Lounge Café & Eatery and settle in for an evening of local music. This summer's lineup features:July 4: Dakota PearlJuly 11: JennaMae and the Groove SectionJuly 18: Riverbank RosesJuly 25: DJ Praiz & Muzic TherapyAugust 1: The ZummersAugust 8: Marc CharronAugust 15: JennaMae DuoAugust 22: WhiskeyDicksAugust 29: Bluesberry JamYoga and Forest BathingThe canyon’s towering trees, rushing river and secluded rainforest setting provide the backdrop for a series of wellness experiences designed to help visitors disconnect from daily distractions and reconnect with nature. Sunrise yoga, hosted by experienced teachers from Wild Vedas Adventure Based Wellness, offers a peaceful start to the day. Forest Bathing, led by breathwork expert Loretta Cella, encourages participants to slow down, engage their senses and experience the restorative benefits of time spent in nature.Yoga sessions are offered every Tuesday and Sunday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Forest Bathing sessions take place every second Monday beginning June 8, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with additional evening sessions offered on July 10 and July 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.Yoga and Forest Bathing tickets are sold separately from admission to Squamish Canyon. Tickets and full schedules for all experiences and events are available at squamishcanyon.com/events -30-About Squamish CanyonSquamish Canyon is an immersive rainforest attraction located along British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky corridor. Visitors journey through a network of elevated boardwalks suspended above the forest floor, discovering towering trees, rushing rivers, dramatic canyon viewpoints and the natural beauty of the coastal rainforest from a unique perspective. The experience blends interactive exploration, stunning scenery and quiet moments in nature, designed for guests of all ages and abilities. The Forest Lounge Café & Eatery, nestled in the heart of the forest, invites visitors to sit back, relax and savour the surroundings. Squamish Canyon invites guests to slow down, reconnect with nature and experience the rainforest in a truly memorable way. Learn more at squamishcanyon.com For media inquiries, contact:Noelle Aune Communicationsnoelle@noelleaunepr.comFor high-resolution images, video assets, logos, or additional media resources, please reach out to our marketing team at nthouas@squamishcanyon.com. Please include your intended use.

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