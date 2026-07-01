WYDOT and the Town of Clearmont to begin work on utility and roadway improvements

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Simon Construction, will begin work on replacing critical waterlines and utilities that run along and across US 14/16 in the Town of Clearmont.

WYDOT has a mill and overlay with ADA upgrades on its 2026 State Transportation Improvement Program project list for 2026. The Town of Clearmont saw the opportunity to apply for funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Account to help offset the cost of upgrading the waterline and other utilities that parallel the state highway.

Contractors will begin removing and replacing the existing waterline over the next few months, and then mill and pave approximately nine miles of pavement and upgrade sidewalks to meet ADA compliance.

Residents of the community will encounter intermittent lane closures and detours during the project. Parking throughout the project area will be limited.

Traffic will encounter flagging operations, lane closures, reduced speed limits, and heavy truck traffic.

This project is scheduled to be completed by November 2026.