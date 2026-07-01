Senator Leach Reassures Arizona Voters Supreme Court Ruling Does Not Change Arizona Election Law

ARIZONA, July 1 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, July 3, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision involving another state's absentee ballot law, Arizona voters will continue following the same rules they always have when returning early ballots.

On Monday, the Court issued a 5-4 decision in Watson v. Republican National Committee, upholding a Mississippi law that allows absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they are received within five days afterward. The Court reaffirmed that states have the authority to establish their own ballot receipt deadlines. Because Arizona law is different, the ruling does not change Arizona's election laws or voting deadlines.

"I've received a lot of questions about whether this Supreme Court decision changes Arizona's election laws. It doesn't," said Senator Vince Leach. " Unlike states that provide a post-Election Day grace period, Arizona requires every early ballot to be received by county election officials no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that arrive after that deadline cannot be counted, regardless of when they were mailed or postmarked. Returning ballots early helps ensure every legal vote is counted while supporting the timely administration of Arizona's elections. If you're getting close to Election Day, don't take chances with the mail. Use an official ballot drop box or vote in person. The rules are clear, and following them is the best way to make sure your vote is counted."

With Arizona's Primary Election set for Tuesday, July 21, early voting is already underway. Election officials recommend voters return completed ballots by mail no later than Tuesday, July 14, to allow enough time for delivery. Voters who still have an early ballot after that date should return it to an official ballot drop box or any voting location rather than relying on the U.S. Mail. The last day to request a replacement ballot by mail is Friday, July 10.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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