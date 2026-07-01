Senator Michael Holmstrom: Independence Day offers two visions of America

As we approach Independence Day, I'm reminded that June has revealed two very different visions of what deserves our attention.

One vision tells us to celebrate ourselves, define our own truth, and place personal identity at the center of everything.

The other calls us to something greater than ourselves—to gratitude for the nation we've inherited, sacrifice for future generations, and the timeless principles of liberty, responsibility, and faith that have guided free people for centuries.

One points inward. The other points upward and outward.

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this year, I invite you to join me in choosing the path that builds strong families, strong communities, and a strong nation. The freedoms we enjoy did not happen by accident. They were secured by generations of Americans who believed our rights come with responsibilities and that self-government depends on engaged, informed citizens.

While we celebrate our nation's founding, the work of governing continues here in Minnesota.

Minnesota's troubled Medicaid provider revalidation process is the latest example of an administration that has struggled to execute core government responsibilities. Following a series of failed program rollouts, inadequate oversight, and budget decisions that have reduced support for critical services, providers and the vulnerable Minnesotans who depend on them are once again paying the price.

I'm not interested in accepting excuses or watching this become another partisan talking point. I have requested to serve on the special Human Services Committee on revalidation because I intend to hold the Department accountable, demand clear answers and measurable action, and work with anyone, regardless of party, who is serious about restoring confidence in the system and protecting access to care for the Minnesotans who need it most.

As you gather with family and friends this Independence Day, I hope you'll take a moment to reflect on the blessings of living in the greatest nation on earth and the responsibility each of us shares in preserving that inheritance for the next generation.

From my family to yours, have a safe, joyful, and blessed Fourth of July.