Mayor Michelle Wu Announces New Cycle of City-Wide Participatory Budgeting Initiative

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the return of the City's Participatory Budgeting initiative, 'Ideas in Action,' for its third year. Last year, thousands of residents participated by attending workshops, submitting ideas, and voting to fund eight innovative projects, which are now moving into implementation. Participatory Budgeting is open to all Boston residents, offering the opportunity to help decide how to allocate $2 million of the City’s budget by submitting ideas, developing ballot proposals, and voting on their preferred projects. Residents can share their ideas between July 1 and July 31 by visiting boston.gov/participate.

“Participatory Budgeting empowers community members to directly shape City investments, from strengthening youth programs and expanding access to community resources, to improving public spaces across Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We encourage residents to share their ideas and help shape the investments that will be made in communities across every neighborhood.”

The Office of Participatory Budgeting will again partner with trusted community-based organizations to support residents in submitting ideas and participating in the process. Residents may share ideas online at participate.boston.gov, via phone by calling 617-635-3059, in-person at City Hall and selected BCYF Community Centers, and by joining Idea Collection Workshops hosted by community partners across Boston.

After the Idea Collection phase, the City will review submissions and work with residents to develop eligible ideas into proposals for a future public vote. Ideas submitted throughout the process also help inform the City’s understanding of community priorities and future budget investments.

“Participatory Budgeting is one of the most direct ways residents can help shape how City resources are invested in their communities,” said Renato Castelo, Director of the Office of Participatory Budgeting. “Every idea submitted helps us better understand what residents are experiencing, what neighborhoods need, and where public investment can have the greatest impact. As we continue this work, our goal is to make participation simple, accessible, and meaningful for residents of all ages, backgrounds, and neighborhoods.”

Eligible ideas may include projects that strengthen mental health among Boston youth, expand digital access, support senior residents, improve public spaces, advance food access, enhance parks and recreation, support local economic opportunity, promote health and well-being, and address neighborhood needs across Boston.

Residents may participate by:

Submitting project ideas online at participate.boston.gov;

Calling and recording ideas through the multilingual Participatory Budgeting phone line at (617) 635-3059;

Visiting City Hall or selected BCYF Community Centers;

Attending in-person Idea Collection Workshops organized by nonprofit organizations throughout the city.

More information can be found at Boston.gov/participate.

Timeline for Ideas in Action

Idea Collection: July 2026

Proposal Development: October - December 2026

Voting: January - February 2027

Funding and Implementing Winning Ideas: Spring 2027

See project updates from past cycles here.

About the Office of Participatory Budgeting

Ideas in Action started as a community effort, which led Boston voters to approve a ballot measure in the 2021 Municipal Election, creating the Office of Participatory Budgeting. The ordinance establishing the Office was adopted by Mayor Wu and the City Council in the spring of 2023.