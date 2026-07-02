VRIHomes.com Expands AI-Powered Real Estate Marketing Platform to Help Home Buyers, Sellers, and Agents Succeed
VRI Homes the leader in online marketing for real estate
KEYPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRIHomes.com, a full-service real estate brokerage with more than four decades of industry experience, continues to expand its innovative digital marketing platform, combining local expertise with advanced online technology to deliver greater exposure for home sellers, more opportunities for buyers, and powerful lead-generation tools for real estate professionals.
Led by Broker/Owner Larry Vecchio, VRI Homes has built its reputation on delivering exceptional customer service while embracing technology that helps clients achieve better real estate results. Today, the company offers residential, luxury, commercial, investment, rental, and new construction services while leveraging proprietary online marketing strategies to maximize property visibility.
"Our mission has always been simple—give buyers and sellers every possible advantage," said Larry Vecchio, Broker/Owner of VRI Homes. "By combining experienced local REALTORS®, AI-driven marketing, and our expanding network of hyper-local real estate websites, we're creating a smarter and more effective way to buy and sell real estate."
VRIHomes.com offers:
Professional representation for buyers and sellers
AI-enhanced online marketing strategies
Hyper-local neighborhood and community websites
Luxury home marketing
New construction expertise
Rental and investment property services
Property management resources
Career opportunities for agents looking to grow their business with innovative marketing tools
As consumer behavior continues shifting toward online and AI-assisted home searches, VRI Homes is investing in technology designed to connect buyers with homes and neighborhoods while giving sellers greater digital exposure across multiple marketing channels.
Real estate professionals interested in growing their business are also invited to explore the company's agent platform, which combines personalized support, technology, training, and exclusive online marketing opportunities.
For more information, visit VRIHomes.com or call 800-531-2885.
Media Contact
Larry Vecchio
Broker/Owner
VRI Homes
800-531-2885
Email: info@vrihomes.com
Larry Vecchio
VRI Homes
+1 732-264-9593
email us here
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