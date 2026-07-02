VRIHomes.com Expands AI-Powered Real Estate Marketing Platform to Help Home Buyers, Sellers, and Agents Succeed

VRI HOMES

VRI Homes the leader in online marketing for real estate

KEYPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRIHomes.com, a full-service real estate brokerage with more than four decades of industry experience, continues to expand its innovative digital marketing platform, combining local expertise with advanced online technology to deliver greater exposure for home sellers, more opportunities for buyers, and powerful lead-generation tools for real estate professionals.

Led by Broker/Owner Larry Vecchio, VRI Homes has built its reputation on delivering exceptional customer service while embracing technology that helps clients achieve better real estate results. Today, the company offers residential, luxury, commercial, investment, rental, and new construction services while leveraging proprietary online marketing strategies to maximize property visibility.

"Our mission has always been simple—give buyers and sellers every possible advantage," said Larry Vecchio, Broker/Owner of VRI Homes. "By combining experienced local REALTORS®, AI-driven marketing, and our expanding network of hyper-local real estate websites, we're creating a smarter and more effective way to buy and sell real estate."

VRIHomes.com offers:

Professional representation for buyers and sellers

AI-enhanced online marketing strategies

Hyper-local neighborhood and community websites

Luxury home marketing

New construction expertise

Rental and investment property services

Property management resources

Career opportunities for agents looking to grow their business with innovative marketing tools

As consumer behavior continues shifting toward online and AI-assisted home searches, VRI Homes is investing in technology designed to connect buyers with homes and neighborhoods while giving sellers greater digital exposure across multiple marketing channels.

Real estate professionals interested in growing their business are also invited to explore the company's agent platform, which combines personalized support, technology, training, and exclusive online marketing opportunities.

For more information, visit VRIHomes.com or call 800-531-2885.

Media Contact

Larry Vecchio

Broker/Owner

VRI Homes

800-531-2885

Email: info@vrihomes.com

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