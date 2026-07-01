Frederick County Urges Precautions Ahead of Extreme Heat Wave Through Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. – With the National Weather Service forecasting a dangerous stretch of extreme heat through Saturday, Frederick County Emergency Management and the Frederick County Health Department are calling on the community to take immediate action to prevent heat-related illness. Heat indexes are expected to surge past 100 degrees, peaking on Thursday and Friday. Poor air quality and the potential for severe thunderstorms are also a concern.

Very hot weather can quickly make even healthy adults sick. Older adults, those who are pregnant, infants and young children, people experiencing homelessness, and people with pre-existing health conditions are at higher risk for heat illness. If you think someone is having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

“Maryland’s rise in heat-related emergency room visits between 2024 and 2025 reflects a serious and preventable public health issue," said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Director of the Frederick County Health Department.

"With dangerous conditions lasting through Saturday, we need the community to minimize outdoor activities and look out for neighbors," added Anthony Rosano, Director of the Frederick County Division of Emergency Management.

Immediate Action Steps Through Saturday

Hot Vehicles are Deadly: Never leave children or pets alone in a car, even for a minute. Even on mild days, interior temperatures skyrocket to deadly levels in moments; cracked windows and shade do not prevent heatstroke.

Never leave children or pets alone in a car, even for a minute. Even on mild days, interior temperatures skyrocket to deadly levels in moments; cracked windows and shade do not prevent heatstroke. Hydrate Before You're Thirsty: Drink more water and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Avoid alcohol, which accelerates fluid loss and severe dehydration.

Drink more water and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Avoid alcohol, which accelerates fluid loss and severe dehydration. Limit outdoor activity: Limit outdoor activity. Schedule necessary outdoor work, exercise, or errands for the early morning or late evening and take frequent breaks.

Limit outdoor activity. Schedule necessary outdoor work, exercise, or errands for the early morning or late evening and take frequent breaks. Seek AC: If your home lacks air conditioning, plan to spend the hottest daytime hours in air-conditioned public spaces like libraries, Transit buses, malls, or museums. Electric fans do not prevent heat illness when indoor temperatures reach the high 90s.

If your home lacks air conditioning, plan to spend the hottest daytime hours in air-conditioned public spaces like libraries, Transit buses, malls, or museums. Electric fans do not prevent heat illness when indoor temperatures reach the high 90s. Protect Pets: Keep animals indoors or in cool, shaded areas with abundant fresh water. Limit walks to grass or shaded areas. Hot pavement and sidewalks can severely burn paw pads; if it’s too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for your pets.

Recognize the Signs of Heat Illness

Heat Exhaustion

Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency)

What to look for: Heavy sweating, muscle cramps, pale/clammy skin, dizziness, headache, nausea, weak/fast pulse, fainting.

What to look for: Body temperature over 103°F, red/dry/damp skin, confusion, slurred speech, rapid/strong pulse, unconsciousness.

What to do: Move to an air-conditioned room. Loosen clothes, apply cool wet cloths, and sip water. Seek medical care if symptoms worsen or last over an hour. What to do: CALL 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY. Move them to shade or AC. Cool the body with wet cloths or a bath. Do NOT give fluids to drink unless they can drink without assistance.







Stay Informed

Extreme heat forecasts, safety information, cooling and other resources are available at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Heat.

To receive National Weather Service heat alerts and other emergency alerts sign up at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/ALERT.

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CONTACT: Rebekah May

Alert and Warning Coordinator

Division of Emergency Management

301-600-6788