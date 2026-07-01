SNAP Double Up Food Bucks: Get free fruits and vegetables with your SNAP benefits

When you shop with your Colorado EBT card at farmers’ markets, you’re feeding your family while helping support hardworking local farmers across the state.

The Double Up Food Bucks program stretches your food dollars and strengthens our agricultural communities. It matches Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases dollar for dollar (up to $20 daily and $60 monthly) to spend on fresh fruits and veggies. This means more healthy food for you and more support for farmers.

By making local produce accessible to families, Double Up Food Bucks promotes healthier eating habits and provides essential financial support to Colorado’s farming community. It helps sustain small and mid-sized farms, preserves farmland, and boosts the local economy.

When you shop at a participating farmers’ market, here’s what to do:

Bring your EBT card to the information booth before you shop.

Buy SNAP-eligible food with your EBT card. The staff will swipe your card and give you SNAP bucks to spend at vendor booths.

Get a dollar-for-dollar match in Double Up Food Bucks, good for Colorado-grown produce.

In Mesa County, you can take advantage of the Double Up Food Bucks program at the Downtown Grand Junction Market on Main, Palisade Farmers Market and the Fruita Farmers Market. Market dates and times may vary each year, so please visit the Double Up Food Bucks Colorado website for the most accurate, up-to-date information.

By utilizing the Double Up Food Bucks program, you're bringing home more nutritious food for your family and supporting Mesa County's local farmers and the broader agricultural community.