Heat Alerts in Effect for Howard County; Caution Urged for Independence Day Weekend Celebrations

COLUMBIA, MD – The U.S. National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Howard County, in effect for Wednesday, July 1, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. High temperatures in the mid-90s, combined with high humidity, will make outside temperatures feel even hotter with heat index values reaching up to 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

An EXTREME HEAT WATCH has been issued for Howard County beginning Thursday, July 2. High temperatures near 100 degrees forecast through the July 4 weekend, combined with high humidity, will cause heat index values to reach up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit. High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness.

The warning signs of heat-related illness include light-headedness, headaches, muscle cramps, mild nausea, confusion, fatigue, profuse sweating and rapid breathing. All residents are encouraged to take a common-sense approach to the extreme heat and take the following precautions to prevent heat-related illness:

NEVER leave children or pets unattended in a parked car or other hot environment.

If you must be out in the heat, wear light-colored, light-weight, loose-fitting clothing, a hat and sunscreen.

Stay well hydrated. Drink water and caffeine-free liquids. Avoid alcoholic beverages. (Alcoholic beverages do not keep you hydrated.)

Stay out of the sun during the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., the hottest period of the day.

Take frequent rest breaks in air conditioned or shaded environments.

Check on elderly friends, family and neighbors.

Be aware of the symptoms of heat related illness: extreme weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, headache, possible vomiting or fainting, dry red skin.

Additional heat safety resources can be found on the Health Department website .

Individuals who are planning outdoor activities to celebrate the Independence Day holiday are urged to begin planning now to reduce the risk of heat-related illness. This includes beginning to hydrate up to 24 hours before any outdoor events, having a plan for shaded or air-conditioned breaks, wearing light-weight clothing and applying sunscreen. Additionally, those attending fireworks festivities at the Lakefront (or other locations), should be prepared to bring water to remain hydrated throughout the afternoon and evening.

For those in need of a place to cool off on these days, visit the Howard County "Warming and Cooling Center Information" website for a list of locations throughout the county where you can beat the heat, during new special holiday hours.

Anyone in need of shelter or other assistance should call the Grassroots hotline at 410-531-6677. As with any other emergency, citizens should call 9-1-1 if they encounter a heat related emergency. For more detailed information, visit the Health Department website at www.hchealth.org.