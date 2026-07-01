New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary by Renewing Commitment to the American Dream through Higher Education

Published July 01, 2026

ALBANY, NY - As New Yorkers prepare to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) is reaffirming its commitment to providing New Yorkers the opportunity to pursue the American Dream through accessible and affordable higher education.

To mark this historic milestone, HESC is launching a special video campaign featuring the leaders of New York’s public higher education institutions. The videos, which can be found on both HESC’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages, were created in collaboration with the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY). This campaign celebrates education as the foundation of the American Dream while highlighting a shared commitment to expanding access, increasing affordability, and creating more pathways to opportunity for students across New York State.

As the nation reflects on 250 years of progress, the campaign further illustrates the vital role education has played in creating opportunity and its continued importance in shaping New York’s future.

Doris B. González, Acting President of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation said, “For 250 years, the promise of America has been rooted in opportunity, and that promise begins with education. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to make higher education more accessible and affordable, opening doors for students regardless of their background. As we commemorate this historic milestone, HESC remains committed to helping every New Yorker pursue their education goals and achieve the American Dream.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "At SUNY, we understand that access to a well-rounded higher education and maintaining a vibrant democracy are intrinsically linked. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we are proud to join with Governor Hochul and HESC to reinforce our commitment to an excellent, accessible, and affordable education that empowers New Yorkers to achieve their dreams."

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “For generations, CUNY has helped make the American Dream possible by expanding access to higher education for millions of New Yorkers. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we’re reminded that education remains one of the most powerful pathways to opportunity for our students, their families and the communities they call home. We’re proud to partner with HESC in advancing Governor Hochul’s vision for even greater college access and affordability.”

Expanding access to higher education remains a priority through investments in college affordability and student success. HESC is proud to advance that vision by offering 27 grants, scholarships, and loan forgiveness programs that help students overcome financial barriers, complete their education, and move into meaningful careers. Among these key programs is the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which helps eligible New York State residents pay for college by providing financial aid to students attending approved colleges and universities on a full-time or part-time basis. To learn more about HESC’s scholarships, grants, and loan forgiveness programs, click here.

HESC also proudly supports New York’s hometown heroes through financial aid programs that recognize the service and sacrifice of military members, veterans, first responders, and their families. These include the Veterans Tuition Award (VTA), along with other financial aid programs that help ensure that those who serve their communities have access to the education needed to advance their careers and strengthen their futures.

As America celebrates its first 250 years, HESC looks ahead with a renewed commitment to educational opportunity. When higher education is within reach, individuals thrive, communities grow stronger, and the promise of the American Dream becomes more attainable for all.