Family Hospice Hosts Open House and Ribbon-Cutting for New McDonough Inpatient Unit

Family Hospice leadership, employees, community partners, and representatives from the Henry County Chamber of Commerce gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house celebrating the organization's new McDonough Inpatient Unit on June 25.

Community leaders celebrate new inpatient hospice facility as Family Hospice prepares to begin serving patients upon receiving final state licensure.

Our mission is simple: We are a team that cares for people, and we make lives better.” — Charlie Hall, Chief Executive Officer, Family Hospice

MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Hospice welcomed community leaders, healthcare professionals, and community partners on June 25 for an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its new McDonough Inpatient Unit. The event marked an important milestone in the organization's continued commitment to expanding access to compassionate hospice care Held at the new facility located at 138 Peach Drive in McDonough, the event celebrated Family Hospice's continued commitment to serving patients and families throughout the communities it serves.The Inpatient Unit will provide short-term inpatient hospice care for patients whose symptoms cannot be effectively managed at home. The facility is designed to offer comfort-focused care, expert symptom management, and compassionate support for patients and their families during times of increased medical need."This facility represents our ongoing commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered care for those who need it most," said Robin Stanton, Governing Board Member for Family Hospice. "We are honored to expand access to this level of care and provide additional support to patients and families throughout the communities we serve.""At Family Hospice, our mission is simple: We are a team that cares for people, and we make lives better," said Charlie Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Family Hospice. "Our new McDonough Inpatient Unit reflects that commitment and will allow us to provide an additional level of compassionate care and support for patients and families."Guests attending the event toured the facility, met members of the Family Hospice team, and learned more about the organization's hospice and palliative care services. Representatives from the Henry County Chamber of Commerce joined Family Hospice leadership, employees, and community partners for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, recognizing the organization's investment in expanding healthcare resources within the community.The new Inpatient Unit features a comfortable, supportive environment where eligible patients will receive short-term inpatient hospice care focused on symptom management while families receive guidance and support from an experienced interdisciplinary care team.Family Hospice will begin accepting patients at the McDonough Inpatient Unit upon receiving final state licensure.About Family HospiceFamily Hospice is a family-owned and locally operated provider of hospice and palliative care serving communities throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Family Hospice is dedicated to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care that honors each individual's goals, values, and wishes while supporting families through every stage of the care journey.For more information about Family Hospice, visit homewithfamily.com.

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