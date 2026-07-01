Attorney General James Provides Tips and Resources for New Yorkers to Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert warning of extreme heat forecasted in the coming days and provided tips for New Yorkers to protect themselves. New York’s price gouging law prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at excessively higher prices during market disruptions or emergencies. Attorney General James is urging New Yorkers who see higher prices on essential goods and services during the heatwave to file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). Attorney General James is also issuing guidance for businesses and workers about their rights during extreme heat.

“As New Yorkers face some of the hottest weather of the year, there is no excuse for businesses to excessively raise prices or jeopardize workers’ safety,” said Attorney General James. “My office is on the lookout for anyone putting New Yorkers at risk during this heatwave. I encourage everyone to plan appropriately for the heat and report price gouging and any other violations of the law to my office.”

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during market disruptions or emergencies. The price gouging statute covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, air conditioning units, generators, batteries, flashlights, and transportation options.

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices; and

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.

Price gouging violations can carry penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.

Across the state, a wide variety of resources and programs have been made available to help New Yorkers navigate extreme heat.

Cooling Centers are open and available statewide. Cooling Centers are public buildings, including libraries, churches, and recreational centers, with strong air-conditioning designated to help individuals cool off amid dangerous heat. New Yorkers can find cooling centers near them using the New York State Cooling Center Finder online for state-wide cooling centers and NYC Cool Options for NYC cooling centers. For further guidance on how to stay cool during a heatwave, New Yorkers are encouraged to consult the New York Department of Health’s guide on extreme heat.

Under the Occupational and Safety Health Act (OSHA), employers are legally obligated to provide a workplace free from life-threatening hazards, including extreme heat. The New York Department of Labor has issued guidance and best practices for employers to support the safety of outdoor workers in extreme heat.

Attorney General James is providing workers with the following tips and guidance to stay safe and protect their rights while working during a period of extreme heat:

Stay hydrated and take regular breaks when working under extreme heat conditions.

Extreme heat can be deadly, knowing the symptoms ahead of time can prevent death or accidents.

The symptoms of heat-related illness include skin irritation, nausea, weakness, dizziness, and heavy sweating.

For more information on identifying symptoms of heat-related illness, consult the New York Department of Health’s guide.

Workers who feel sick due to the heat have the right to paid time off.

All private-sector employees in New York state, regardless of industry, part-time, or seasonal status, are entitled to paid sick leave.

Immigration status does not affect eligibility for paid sick leave.

Depending on the size of their workplace, New Yorkers are entitled to a minimum of 40 or 56 hours of paid sick leave.

Employers cannot require workers to find someone to replace their shift.

Employers cannot require workers to provide medical documentation if they are taking fewer than three days of paid sick leave.

It is illegal for an employer to retaliate against workers if they choose to use paid sick leave due to heat illness.

Workers who suffer a heat-related injury or become ill while working have the right to medical attention at no cost.

Workers’ compensation pays for health care to treat work-related injuries or illnesses, including heat-related illness. All medical expenses are covered and there is no co-pay, including tests, hospital visits, medicines, and physical therapy.

Workers who become ill or suffer a heat-related injury should seek necessary medical treatment quickly.

Workers who are injured should notify their employer as soon as possible, in writing, when, where, and how they were injured no later than 30 days of injury.

Injured workers should file an employee claim with the Workers’ Compensation Board as soon as possible.

If a worker cannot return to work because of the heat-related injury or illness, they are entitled to lost wages (typically two-thirds of their average weekly wage) to compensate for their time lost at work.

Workers’ compensation also provides death benefits for a deceased worker’s spouse and dependent children.

Immigration status does not affect a worker’s eligibility for workers’ compensation benefits.

It is illegal for an employer to retaliate against workers for filing workers’ compensation claims for any illness or injury they contracted at work.

For more information about workers’ compensation or to file a claim for benefits, New Yorkers should visit the Workers Compensation Board’s website.