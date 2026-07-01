Attorney General James Wins Case Against Notorious Deed Thief Joseph Makhani

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today won her case against Joseph Makhani, 63, of Kings Point, Long Island, for criminally possessing two brownstones located at 107 West 118th Street and 135 West 131st Street in Harlem with a combined value of approximately $4.7 million. Makhani’s actions forced one building’s elderly homeowner to remain in a homeless shelter despite being the true owner of a property valued at approximately $2.9 million. Makhani also unlawfully attempted to evict the tenants of the other stolen property. Today, the jury found Makhani guilty of two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. Makhani was remanded into custody and will return to court for sentencing on July 28, 2026 in front of New York State Supreme Court Judge Michele Rodney. Makhani faces a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison on the top count.

“Joseph Makhani maliciously targeted an elderly homeowner and shamelessly attempted to evict long-time tenants in a heartless scheme to steal two homes that never belonged to him in the first place,” said Attorney General James. “Today’s conviction should serve as a warning to all deed thieves: my office will hold you accountable to the full extent of the law. I will continue to do everything in my power to combat deed theft and keep New Yorkers in their homes.”

107 West 118th Street

The evidence at trial showed that beginning in 2012, Makhani used fraudulent deeds, other false documents, and shell companies to steal the brownstone located at 107 West 118th Street from an elderly and vulnerable homeowner.

In a 2012 filing used to further his scheme, a Makhani-controlled corporation claimed to have paid only $10 for the brownstone.

In a mortgage application filed by Makhani, he falsely claimed that he paid $975,000 for the brownstone and in order to obtain a $650,000 construction loan for renovations.

Makhani then refinanced and received a $1.2 million long-term mortgage loan on the property.

Makhani also submitted a forged application to the New York Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) in order to convert the building into market-rate apartment rentals.

From 2016 to 2023, Makhani rented out each unit for as much as $3,400 per month, allowing him to collect a monthly rent income of more than $12,000.

Makhani was able to amass this wealth while the elderly owner of the brownstone never received any money from him.

The true owner of the brownstone was forced to live in a homeless shelter for years. The value of the stolen home in 2023 was approximately $2.9 million.

135 West 131st Street

The evidence at trial showed that beginning in 2012, Makhani used fraudulent deeds and other false documents to criminally possess another brownstone located at 135 West 131st Street.

Prior to Makhani's takeover, the last true deed recorded on this property was dated in 1975 in the name of an elderly homeowner who died soon after.

Around 2012, Makhani approached one of the building’s tenants and told them that he had purchased the brownstone. Makhani secured the tenant’s signature by pretending to offer him a job.

Makhani then filed a fraudulent deed, misrepresenting the tenant as the owner of the building to unlawfully transfer the property to a company he controlled.

In 2013, Makhani attempted to evict the tenants of the brownstone and filed a lawsuit against the tenants on behalf of his company. During eviction proceedings, Makhani’s ownership of the brownstone and the deed were questioned.

Makhani then filed a new fraudulent deed that claimed the heirs of the last recorded owner transferred the property to his company.

The stolen home was valued at approximately $1.8 million in 2018.

The evidence at trial showed that Makhani orchestrated fraudulent civil lawsuits as a part of his scheme to obtain the two stolen properties.

Attorney General James thanks the New York State Police, New York City Sheriff’s Office, the New York City Department of Finance, New York City Department of Buildings, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and the New York State Department of State for their assistance in this matter.

Attorney General James is a leader in stopping deed theft and educating New Yorkers about how to protect their homes from scammers. In June 2026, Attorney General James announced the arrest and indictment of a Queens man for stealing the home of an elderly woman living in Brooklyn while she was receiving dementia care in her home. In September 2025, Attorney General James secured the guilty plea of former Rockland County real estate agent for forging the signature of a homeowner to steal her property without her knowledge. In August 2025, Attorney General James announced the indictments of two people who stole the home of an elderly widow living in Queens while she was receiving end-of-life hospice care in her home. In May 2025, Attorney General James announced the conviction of a former mortgage bank branch manager for her role in a deed theft ring that stole three homes in Queens, owned by elderly or disabled New Yorkers or their estates. In February 2025, Attorney General James announced charges against a woman in Queens for stealing the home and funds of her elderly neighbor. In October 2024, Attorney General James and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced the arrests of three real estate scammers for stealing over $250,000 from New Yorkers and for their roles in a deed theft scheme to steal the childhood home of a Bronx resident.

New Yorkers who believe they are a victim of deed theft are encouraged to contact OAG by calling 1 (800) 771-7755, emailing deedtheft@ag.ny.gov, or filing a confidential complaint online.

The criminal investigation was conducted by former Detective Angel Laporte and Detective Teresa Russo under the supervision of Deputy Chief Juanita Bright and Assistant Chief Samuel Scotellaro. The Investigations Bureau is led by Chief Investigator Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Nazy Modiri and Matthew Luongo from the Real Estate Enforcement Unit and Public Integrity Bureau, Senior Counsel Gabriel Tapalaga and Senior Counsel Gary Fishman of the Public Integrity Bureau, under the supervision of Real Estate Enforcement Unit and Public Integrity Bureau Chief Gerard Murphy, Deputy Bureau Chief Mary Gorman, and Real Estate Enforcement Unit Section Chief Nicholas Batsidis, and assistance was also provided by Senior Advisor and Counsel for Public Integrity Gary Fishman. Legal Support Analysts Alexandra Crespo, Sultana Wahab and Thomas Hutto assisted in the prosecution. Forensic accounting was conducted by Principal Auditor Investigator Dmitry Temis, under the supervision of Chief Auditor Kristen Fabbri and Deputy Chief Auditor Sandy Bizzarro of the Forensic Audit Section. The Criminal Justice Division is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.