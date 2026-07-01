Octave Holdings & Investments and Strategic Partner BNW Developments Champion Community and Collaboration at AAPICON 26

Octave Holdings & Investments and BNW Developments Leadership https://aapiconvention.org/

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings & Investments (Octave HI) will participate in AAPICON 2026 in Tampa, Florida, joining ~2000 thousand physicians, healthcare leaders, and industry professionals from across the United States. This year's participation also includes Octave's strategic partner, BNW Developments from Dubai, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering global collaboration, investment, and community impact.Founded in 1982, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin ( AAPI ) represents more than 120,000 physicians and medical students, making it the largest ethnic medical organization in the United States. Its annual convention, AAPICON, serves as a premier forum for advancing healthcare innovation, leadership, policy discussions, and professional collaboration while celebrating the contributions of Indian-origin physicians to American healthcare."It is an honor to serve in a leadership capacity at AAPICON, the largest ethnic medical organization in the United States, representing more than 120,000 physicians and medical students," said Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD, President, AAPI Annual Convention. "This platform reflects our collective commitment to advancing healthcare, fostering collaboration, and driving meaningful impact at scale.""The AAPI physician community embodies excellence, resilience, and service," said Zia Rahman, Chief Strategy Officer of Octave Holdings & Investments. "Our participation at AAPICON reflects our belief that collaboration across healthcare, real estate, and global investment can create meaningful opportunities and lasting impact.""At Octave, we believe community is the foundation of meaningful progress," said Sridhar Marupudi, Chief Executive Officer of Octave Holdings & Investments. "AAPICON represents the remarkable contributions of Indian physicians to the U.S. healthcare system, and we are honored to engage with a community that continues to shape the future of healthcare."Joining Octave at the convention are its partners, UAE based real estate development firm BNW Developments, reinforcing a shared vision to connect healthcare, business, and international investment opportunities.Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, said: "AAPICON is in its 44th edition this year, and that speaks volumes about the depth and resilience of a community that has spent decades shaping the future of American healthcare. The strongest partnerships are built on trust, common values, and a genuine investment in each other's progress. That is what brings us here, and that is what we intend to honor."Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments, said: "The Indian physicians in America have built a bridge between two nations, two cultures, and two definitions of what it means to serve. That is the same spirit that drives everything we do at BNW. Our partnership with Octave is rooted in that conviction, and AAPICON is exactly the kind of platform where meaningful, long-term relationships are forged.”*****About Octave Holdings & InvestmentsOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 billion. Its mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. Octave is dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Its innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of investments, ensuring clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys.About BNW DevelopmentsBNW Developments is a premier UAE based real estate developer with a Gross Development Value exceeding AED 32 billion, led by Chairman and Founder Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal and Managing Director and Co-Founder Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi.Backed by a team of over 650 professionals, BNW blends design intelligence with an investor first strategy to deliver ultra luxury developments that balance legacy, returns, and long-term value. Serving high net worth individuals, global investors, and leading financial institutions, BNW continues to set new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and sophistication across the region.

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